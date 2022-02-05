Cathy Arehart

CREIGHTON — Services for Cathy Jo Arehart, 57, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Cathy Jo Arehart died Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Aver Creighton Hospital in Creighton.
NIOBRARA — Services for Janice Teadtke, 83, Niobrara, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. Janice Teadtke died Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at Avera Creighton Hospital in Creighton.
LAUREL — Services for James D. Linn, 88, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at the United Methodist Church in Laurel. The Rev. James Broz will officiate with burial in Concord Cemetery in Concord.
NORFOLK — Services for Virginia M. Kinney, 92, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Virginia Kinney died Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
STANTON — Memorial services for Joseph E. and Betty A. Quinn will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10, at the New England Congregational Church in Stanton. The Rev. Linda Mohr will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the church. Home for Funerals–Stanton is in charge…
NORFOLK — Services for Celeste M. Farlee, 96, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. James Carretto will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Jerome “Jerry” Miller, 73, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Pat McLaughlin will officiate. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644, American Legion Post 16, Army National Gu…
NELIGH — Services for Martin Thorberg, 72, Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7, at Grace Lutheran Church in Neligh. The Rev. Norlyn Bartens will officiate with burial in West Cedar Valley Cemetery in Elgin. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 229, Veterans of For…
NORFOLK — Services for Lyle E. Eberhardt, 94, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Todd Kollbaum will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery with military honors conducted by American Legi…