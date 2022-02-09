Cathy Arehart

CREIGHTON — Visitation for Cathy J. Arehart, 57, Creighton, will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.
Cathy died Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Avera Creighton Hospital.
STANTON — Memorial services for Joseph E. and Betty A. Quinn will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, at the New England Congregational Church in Stanton. The Rev. Linda Mohr will officiate.
CREIGHTON — Memorial services for Joan I. Hansen, 77, Clearwater, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. John Petersen will officiate with burial in Brunswick Cemetery in Brunswick.
WAYNE — Services for Walter V. Rauss, 91, Norfolk, formerly of Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Walter Rauss died Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.
WEST POINT — Private services for John McCarthy, 69, West Point, formerly of Wisner, are being handled by the Minnick Funeral Home in West Point.
NORFOLK — Graveside services for Elizabeth “Liz” Maly, 56, Norfolk, will be 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. The Rev. Steve Chevraunt will officiate.
NORFOLK — Services for Dale W. Uttecht, 89, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Army National Guard Honor Guard, V.F.W. Post 1644 and American Legio…
CREIGHTON — Visitation for Cathy J. Arehart, 57, Creighton, will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.
NELIGH — Memorial service for Kay Stearns, 87, Neligh, will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 14, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Neligh. The Rev. James O’Kane and Bishop Dendinger will officiate. Inurnment will be at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Virginia M. Kinney, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at Community Bible Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.