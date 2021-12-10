You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. Winds
gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska and
southwest and west central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
will impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Cathie Black

LYNCH — Memorial services for Cathie Black, 70, Lynch, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 13, at Lynch Community Hall in Lynch. The Rev. Grant H. Graff will officiate with private burial at later date.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer.

Cathie Black died Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at her residence.

Tags

In other news

Phyllis Lyon

Phyllis Lyon

NORFOLK — Services for Phyllis R. Lyon, 85, of Norfolk are pending at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Leonard Mahlendorf

Leonard Mahlendorf

NORFOLK — Service for Charles “Leonard” Mahlendorf, 81, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Cemetery in O’Neill. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 93 of O’Neill and the American Legion Riders.

Ethel Bogue

Ethel Bogue

ATKINSON — Services for Ethel Bogue, 96, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Lee Ray Chapman

Lee Ray Chapman

OMAHA — Memorial services for Lee Ray Chapman, 73, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, at Westwood Heights Baptist Church in Omaha. Lee Ray Chapman died on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Rivercity Nursing Home in Omaha.

Ronald Kucera

Ronald Kucera

COLUMBUS —  Ronald G. Kucera, 70, Columbus, formerly of Clarkson, died Thursday, December 2, 2021, at his home in Columbus.

Melvin Armfield

Melvin Armfield

O’NEILL — Services for Melvin Armfield, 86, Tilden, formerly of the Naper area, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 13, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. The Rev. Matt Gilmore will officiate. Burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery, north of O’Neill, with military rites provided by the O’Neill…

Luella Bose

Luella Bose

LAUREL — Services for Luella Bose, 101, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. Luella Bose died Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.

Herman Vollersen

Herman Vollersen

LAUREL — Services for Herman A. Vollersen, 89, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 13 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Laurel. The Rev. Jeffery Warner will officiate. Burial will be in the Laurel Cemetery with military honors by Laurel American Legion Post 54 and the Laurel Veterans of …

Luella Bose

Luella Bose

CONCORD — Services for Luella Bose, 101, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in rural Concord. The Rev. William Bertrand will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara