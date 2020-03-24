A celebration of life for Catherine Sears-Hammer, 62, Wakefield, will be at a later date at the Hammer farm.
1957-2020
She passed away peacefully in her Texas home on March 15, 2020.
Catherine Sears-Hammer was born April 25, 1957, to Willis Kurtz Sears and Barbara (Adams) Sears of Decatur. She resided on the Hammer farm and enjoyed being a “winter Texan” with her spouse for the past several years.
Catherine enjoyed reading, crocheting, knitting and, most of all, spending time with her family. She was an amazing, mother, grandmother and spouse. She enjoyed playing and watching her grandchildren grow and always strived to make each and every one of them the light of her life.
Catherine will be missed by her loving spouse, Alan; her children, Clinton Clemon of Brainard, Kelsey (Loren) Ruby of Valentine; a stepson, Scott (Leisha) Hammer of Omaha; and stepdaughter Jennifer Hammer of Des Moines, Iowa; her precious grandchildren, Bryanna Pulkrabek, Camille Roberson, Trae Hammer, Klayton Hammer, Austin Clemon, Alli Clemon, River Ruby, Nova Ruby and Avery Ruby, as well as her sister, Jackie (Matt) Worley, Pat (Brenda) Sears, Tim Sears and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Willis Kurtz Sears; her mother, Barbara Sears; a daughter, Amanda Pulkrabek; and a brother, Michael Sears.