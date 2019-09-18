Catherine Leick

A memorial gathering for Catherine S. Leick, 31, will be 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at Immaculata Monastery in Norfolk.
She died Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, in Norfolk.
———
Catherine Sophia Leick, the daughter of Jon Sr. and Karen Leick, was born Feb. 14, 1988. She was a 2006 graduate of Norfolk High School and a 2011 graduate of Texas Bible College with a bachelor’s degree in theology.
She is survived by her father; a brother, Jon Jr.; aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her mother and grandparents.