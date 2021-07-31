You have permission to edit this article.
Catherine Lear

Catherine Lear

Catherine “Kate” Lear was a remarkable woman. Born Catherine Jane Hinrichs on Sept. 12, 1927, she lived 93 full years. She was born in Burwell and lived in her last home in Oregon until she died of natural causes on June 7, 2021.

1927-2021

Catherine “Kate” was the youngest of three children and although she was raised in the depression, she recalled that her family always had enough to buy her and her siblings new shoes and a new red Chief tablet to begin every school year. Her parents valued education and were proud to be able to send their children to University of Nebraska and beyond.

Kate was in medical school in Omaha when she met her future spouse, a handsome fellow student, William J. Lear. They married in 1949 and eventually settled in Norfolk, where Bill practiced medicine for over 30 years. They made many lifelong friends there.

Kate’s education in medicine was interrupted by the arrival of children. She raised five kids and lived to tell the tale, then went back to school to earn a master’s degree in mental health counseling when she was in her 50s. After obtaining her degree, she worked for 15 years as a counselor at the Monroe Regional Health Center, specializing in biofeedback. There she made many new friends and was dedicated to this work.

Upon retiring, she and Bill moved to Oregon. They were fortunate to live in two beautiful places and to have made new friends. They also hosted family reunions for many years. Both of them appreciated Oregon’s birds, wildlife and beauty every day.

Kate was intelligent, witty, artistic and well-read. She was self-contained and adventuresome. She traveled to Europe with good friends from Norfolk, to the Baja Peninsula with her spouse, Bill, and to Italy with her daughters. In her retirement, she went white water rafting with her son and daughter-in-law, rode horses into her 70s and practiced target shooting with a Colt .45 in her 80s. She also got a lovely dragonfly tattooed on her right thigh sometime in her 60s.

Kate was particular about how she wished to live her life and stayed true to her inner compass; some who knew her well might have called her stubborn.

She was preceded in death by her spouse, Bill; son Joshua; daughter Rebecca; and grandson Tyler. She is survived by her adult children, Jeff Lear of Lacomb, Ore., Amy Peterson of Taft, Texas, Lindy Lear-Konold of Albany, Ore., and Sam Lear of Norfolk. She was much loved by her children, grandchildren, friends and extended family, and will be missed terribly.

Huston-Jost Funeral Home of Oregon is handling arrangements.

