OSMOND — Services for Catherine A. Collins, 58, of McLean are pending with Stonacek Memorial Chapel of Osmond.
Catherine Collins died Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Avera Hospital in Yankton.
WAYNE — Services for Greta L. Smith, 39, of Wayne are pending with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Audrey A. Huntley, 79, of Norfolk will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., with the Rev. Rodgers Chishiba officiating.
AINSWORTH — Memorial services for the Rev. Georg Williams, 71, Ainsworth, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at Zion Lutheran Church in Ainsworth. Inurnment will be in the Lutheran Cemetery northwest of Ainsworth.
PIERCE — Services for Pamela J. Halsey, 64, of Pierce will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, at the Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce.
ELGIN — Services for Patricia L. “Pat” Starman, 89, of Elgin are pending with Levander Funeral Home of Elgin.
NORFOLK — Services for Sharon A. Bennett, 79, of Norfolk will be at a later date. Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.
ATKINSON — Services for Marie E. Hansen, 91, of Atkinson will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, at the Presbyterian Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson.
ALBION — Services for Audrey M. Sueper, 76, of Albion will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, at St Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion with Father Mark Tomasiewicz officiating. Burial will follow in St. Bernard’s Catholic Cemetery in St. Bernard.
CENTRAL CITY — Services for Jewell L. (Hughes) Deichmann, 91, of Central City will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at the Community Bible Church in Central City with the Rev. Dale Janzen officiating. Burial will be held in the Central City Cemetery.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.