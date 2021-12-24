OSMOND — Services for Catherine A. Collins, 58, of McLean will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 27, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond with the Rev. Scott Kirchoff officiating.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond. Burial will be in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Osmond.
Catherine Collins died Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Avera Hospital in Yankton.
1963-2021
Catherine A. Collins was born on Jan. 13, 1963, to Marvin and Virginia (Blesh) Olson in Omaha. Catherine graduated from high school in Manly, Iowa. She obtained an associate degree at a trade school in Iowa, as well.
Catherine married Raymond Collins on Dec. 17, 1988, at the United States Navy Hospital Chapel in Great Lakes, Ill. After a few years in Illinois, the couple moved to Silverdale, Wash., where they lived on the Trident Bay Submarine Base until Ray’s retirement. After Ray retired from the Navy the couple moved to Des Moines, Iowa, where Catherine helped run Ray Collins trucking business for 22 years.
In 2003, they moved to McLean when Catherine started working for a marketing company time until the present time. Catherine enjoyed cooking and gardening. She was also a cook at the Randolph Senior Center. Catherine was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond, Ladies Aid, as well as assisted Ray with putting on two National Conventions for the U.S.S. Fulton Association.
Survivors include her husband, Ray Collins of McLean; father Marvin Olson of Mason City, Iowa; stepdaughter Christine; a grandson; two sisters; and twobrothers.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Virginia.
