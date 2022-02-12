PIERCE — Memorial services for Cassandra M. “Cassie” Lacost, 36, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon W. Bruce and Vicar Chad Berg will officiate. Inurnment will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services.
Cassandra Lacost died Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Home for Funerals in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
1986-2022
Cassie Marie Lacost was born Jan. 29, 1986, in Lane County, Ore., to John and Brenda Lacost. Cassie was the youngest of five siblings: brothers Adam, Brandon and Jason, and sister Samantha. Cassie graduated from Norfolk High School in 2007 and attended services at Mosaic, Employment Works and I.L.C. During this time, Cassie had worked at Elkhorn Valley Museum, McDonalds, Applebee’s and Casey’s.
Cassie’s beautiful smile always lit up the room. She was a fierce self-advocate and loyal friend. Her kindness was radiated and felt by anyone who met her.
Cassie loved the ARC, Special Olympics bowling, and People First. She loved to volunteer around the community. Cassie had an adventurous heart, loved to travel and loved her pets. You are a better person if you were lucky enough to have your life touched by Cassie.
Cassie is survived by her extended family, Peter, Billie, and Rose Graham, Don and Carol Gilbertson; roommates Fred, Mike and Pat; and so many wonderful friends.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.