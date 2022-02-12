 Skip to main content
Cassandra Lacost

Cassandra Lacost

PIERCE — Memorial services for Cassandra M. “Cassie” Lacost, 36, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon W. Bruce and Vicar Chad Berg will officiate. Inurnment will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services.

Cassandra Lacost died Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Home for Funerals in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.

1986-2022

Cassie Marie Lacost was born Jan. 29, 1986, in Lane County, Ore., to John and Brenda Lacost. Cassie was the youngest of five siblings: brothers Adam, Brandon and Jason, and sister Samantha. Cassie graduated from Norfolk High School in 2007 and attended services at Mosaic, Employment Works and I.L.C. During this time, Cassie had worked at Elkhorn Valley Museum, McDonalds, Applebee’s and Casey’s.

Cassie’s beautiful smile always lit up the room. She was a fierce self-advocate and loyal friend. Her kindness was radiated and felt by anyone who met her.

Cassie loved the ARC, Special Olympics bowling, and People First. She loved to volunteer around the community. Cassie had an adventurous heart, loved to travel and loved her pets. You are a better person if you were lucky enough to have your life touched by Cassie.

Cassie is survived by her extended family, Peter, Billie, and Rose Graham, Don and Carol Gilbertson; roommates Fred, Mike and Pat; and so many wonderful friends.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

