Cassandra Lacost

PIERCE — Memorial services for Cassandra M. “Cassie” Lacost, 36, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. Inurnment will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services.

Cassandra Lacost died Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Home for Funerals in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.

Karen Claussen

NORFOLK — Services for Karen K. (Busskohl) Claussen, 80, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Gordon Braun will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Bloomfield Cemetery in Bloomfield.

Kay Stearns

NELIGH — Memorial service for Kay Stearns, 87, Neligh, will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 14, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Neligh. The Rev. James O’Kane and Bishop Dendinger will officiate. Inurnment will be at Laurel Hill Cemetery.

Larry Klug

Services for Larry L. Klug, 70, Warsaw, Mo., formerly of Battle Creek, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia, Mo.

Kathi Jo Washington

SANTEE — Services for Kathi Jo Washington, 49, Santee, will be at noon on Thursday, Feb. 10, at Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. Kalon Strickland Sr. will officiate with burial in Congregational Cemetery in Santee.

Virginia Kinney

NORFOLK — Services for Virginia M. Kinney, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at Community Bible Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Alvin Heller

WISNER — Services for Alvin L. Heller, 85, Wisner, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. Alvin Heller died Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Franciscan Healthcare in West Point.

Ralph Goetsch

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Ralph R. Goetsch, 79, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Best Cemetery in rural Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post …

Joan Hansen

CREIGHTON — Memorial services for Joan I. Hansen, 77, Clearwater, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. John Petersen will officiate with burial in Brunswick Cemetery in Brunswick.

Walter Rauss

WAYNE — Services for Walter V. Rauss, 91, Norfolk, formerly of Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial with military rites will be in Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wayne.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

