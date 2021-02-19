Caryll Karges

You have permission to edit this article.
ALBION — Memorial services for Caryll M. Karges, 93, Albion, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion. The Rev. Carolann Hopcke will officiate. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion.

Visitation will be an hour prior to the service. Health measures will be followed. Masks are required.

She died Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at the Emerald Nursing & Rehab, Columbus.

Levander Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of arrangements.

Caryll Marie Larson Karges, daughter of Albert and Dorothea (Thorberg) Larson, was born on Feb. 12, 1928. Caryll was born on the family farm east of Petersburg. She was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran North Branch Church. She was the fifth of nine children.

Caryll attended District 5 for grades one through eight and Petersburg High School through her sophomore year. She then transferred to Albion High School to finish her junior and senior years.

Caryll married Bill Karges on Aug. 7, 1949, at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion. They resided in the upstairs portion of the Gilbert and Jessie Karges home on the family farm. They lived there until 1952. They then switched residences with Bill’s grandmother next door. That house is where all four children of Bill and Caryll were raised: Bill Jr., Bruce, Nancy and Kristie.

Caryll was very active in the Zion Lutheran Church in Albion. She was a Sunday school teacher, Circle leader, Evangelical Lutheran Church of American and American Lutheran Church Lutheran Women’s Organization member, communion preparer and involved with many other church related activities.

Caryll worked for the Boone County Sheriff’s Department and later as a secretary at Albion Public Schools until she and Bill started their family.

Caryll was a housewife and devoted mother. She loved to cook; there was always a big breakfast waiting for whomever milked cows that morning and something fresh made for the afternoon “break.” After retirement, Caryll and Bill traveled throughout the United States and spent many winters as snowbirds in Arizona.

Caryll remained on the family farm until 2011, when she moved into the Wolf Home cottages in Albion. She lived there until February 2019, when she moved to the Good Samaritan Assisted living apartments. In August 2019, she moved to Columbus to the Emerald Rehab and Nursing Home.

Caryll passed away peacefully on Feb. 17, 2021. Her family was blessed to have in-person visits for her 93rd birthday in spite of the COVID pandemic.

Caryll is survived by three of her children: Bill Jr and spouse Jane, of Elkhorn; Bruce and spouse Kathy, of Columbus and Kristie and spouse Steve of Bassett; eight grandchildren: Tiana (Chad) Reynoldson, Cash (Laura) Karges, Nathan (Ashley) Karges, Melissa Karges, Elizabeth (Chaz) Halsell, Sarah (Emanuel) Bisarello, Derek (Natalie) Camp and Carter Camp: 12 great-grandchildren; sisters Margaret (Cecil) Jacobson, Dorothy Tisthammer, Alice Howard and Laura Wray; sisters-in-law Beverly Larson and Connie Karges; brother-in-law Tom Quinlan; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Dora Larson; spouse William (Bill Sr.); daughter Nancy; grandson Sky, infant granddaughter Shelby; sisters Vera Runnels, Myrna Ahrens and Glenys Quinlan; brother Dean Larson; brothers-in-law David Runnels, Bud Ahrens, Jim Tisthammer, Max Howard, Ross Beckwith and Gilbert Karges; and one sister-in-law, Mary Beckwith.

Memorials are suggested to Zion Lutheran Church in Albion or to the family for later designation.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

