Caryl Kralik

NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Caryl J. Kralik, 85, of Newman Grove will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Newman Grove, with Jacquelyn Samway PMA officiating. Burial will follow in Trinity Cemetery, rural Newman Grove.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Levander Funeral Home in Newman Grove. Social distancing and COVID-19 DHM’s will be followed at both the visitation and funeral. Masks will be required to attend the funeral at the church.
She died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, Boone County Health Center in Albion.
Levander Funeral Home of Newman Grove is in charge of arrangements.
Caryl Jean Kralik, daughter of Clarence and Rose (Pospisil) Duhachek, was born July 26, 1935, on the family farm northwest of Newman Grove. She was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Newman Grove, attended grade school at rural District 62 near Newman Grove and graduated from Newman Grove High School in 1952, with normal training. She went on to college at Blair where she received her teaching certificate and returned to the Newman Grove area where she taught at rural schools for 10 years.
On June 10, 1954, Caryl married William L. Kralik Jr. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Newman Grove. They moved to Clifton Heights, Pa., for a year, while Bill was stationed there, finishing his service in the Army. They returned to the Newman Grove area and lived in the “little house” on the farm. In 1976, they moved to the new house they had built on their property and she continued to reside there until her death.
In addition to teaching and being a housewife, Caryl held an active role in the farm operation, helping with various duties such as irrigating, raising chickens and livestock chores. In later years, Caryl was a nurse aide and medication aide at Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home, along with the bookkeeping duties at her son-in-law’s repair shop.
She was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church, a member of the You & I Extension Club and American Legion Auxiliary, serving as treasurer. She was active in church activities, including Cradle Roll secretary, quilting group and serving funeral dinners, until her health declined. She loved to ride her horses and had acquired a large collection of horse statues in her home. She also enjoyed the many dogs she had over the years. Sewing, quilting, fancy embroidery and cross-stitch were some of her favorite activities. She made quilts for family members and lap robes for the nursing home.
Caryl is survived by her two children, Jean (Gary) Lorenzen of Newman Grove and Bill (Kandi) Kralik of Norfolk; four grandchildren, Jamie (Sean) Hansen and John Lorenzen (fiancée Jenna Paulson), all of Newman Grove, Kali and Karli Kralik of Norfolk; four great-grandchildren, Summer McKinzie, Daxton Hansen, Phoenix Hansen and Zoey Lorenzen of Newman Grove; two sisters-in-law, Janice Bennett of Neola, Iowa, and Mary Duhachek of Council Bluffs, Iowa; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother Arthur Duhachek; and sister-in-law Julie Stevens.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.