Caryl Kralik

NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Caryl J. Kralik, 85, Newman Grove, are pending with Levander Funeral Home of Newman Grove.
Caryl died on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at the Boone County Health Center in Albion.
Northeast/North Central Nebraska’s most trusted, comprehensive, and timely news source
NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Caryl J. Kralik, 85, Newman Grove, are pending with Levander Funeral Home of Newman Grove.
MAGNET — Graveside services for Darlene Lackas, 92, Valley, formerly of Magnet, will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at the Magnet Cemetery in Magnet. The Rev. Carl Sirotzki will officiate.
AINSWORTH — Services for Fae Laree (Sharp) Smith, 85, Ainsworth, will be on Saturday, Aug. 15, at 3 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Ainsworth.
FORDYCE — Services for John Hesse, 73, Madison, Wis., and formerly of Fordyce, will be on Thursday, Aug. 13, at 10 a.m. at the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fordyce, with the Rev. Andy Phan officiating. Burial will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Fordyce. Visitation will be …
LINCOLN — Services for Melvin “Mike” Meierhenry 89, Lincoln, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, at Faith Lutheran Church, 8701 Adams St., in Lincoln. Burial will be at 3:30 p.m. in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. The Rev. Ray Wilke will officiate the graveside services. A rec…
NORFOLK — Services for Carol A. Thies, 81, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. David Goehmann will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Raquel Wade, 54, Hoskins, will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 11, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the chapel. Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements. The …
Carl C. Callies, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother in-law and friend, entered his heavenly home on July 27, 2020, 28 days shy of his 92nd birthday. He was born in Stanton County, to William and Rosetta (Schlueter). He was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madis…
NORFOLK — Services for Jacqueline “Jackie” Nelson, 83, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.
-