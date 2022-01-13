 Skip to main content
Carroll Olson

ATKINSON — Services for Carroll Olson, 84, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Atkinson. The Rev. Leif Hasskarl will officiate with burial in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson with a 7 p.m. prayer service. Masks are requested.

Carroll Olson died Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in O’Neill.

In other news

Wesley Sandall

BASSETT — Services for Wesley Sandall, 95, Bassett, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, at the United Methodist Church in Bassett. Burial will be in the Bassett Memorial Park Cemetery. Military honors will be by Bassett American Legion Post 123.

Eleanor Roggasch

BASSETT — Services for Eleanor R. Roggasch, 85, Omaha, formerly of Bassett, will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, at the United Methodist Church in Bassett. Burial will be in the Grandview Cemetery at Long Pine.

Judy Stearns

O’NEILL — Judy Stearns, 67, Clearwater, died Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at her home southwest of Clearwater.

Galen Stewart

LINDY — Services for Galen R. Stewart, 95, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Lindy. The Rev. Dani Jo Bierwagen will officiate. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. in Bloomfield City Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Veterans…

Jolene Burns

Memorial services for Jolene F. (Hoferer) Burns, 77, Essex, Iowa, formerly of Niobrara, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Essex. The Rev. Edward Bastedo will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Essex Cemetery.

Tonda Haynes

CLEARWATER — Services for Tonda Haynes, 72, Wahoo, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater. The Rev. Jim Wehrheim will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

Lynn Gamble

WAYNE — Services for Lynn Gamble, 79, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Lynn Gamble died Thursday, Jan. 13, 2021, at his home in Wayne.

Cyril Promes

CROFTON — Services for Cyril J. “Cy” Promes, 61, Crofton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Reta Kleve

CENTRAL CITY — Memorial services for Reta L. Kleve, 81, Central City, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Central City. The Rev. Richard Kothe will officiate with burial in the Central City Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

