BLOOMFIELD — No services will be held for Caron Peters, 80, of Bloomfield. Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
Caron Peters died Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for James “Jim” Sazama, 79, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Pos…
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Elizabeth Haddican, 58, of Bloomfield will be held at a later date. Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements. Elizabeth Haddican died Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
Services for Dallas E. Halsey will be on Monday, Jan. 31, at Grace Lutheran Church in Hayward, Calif.
WAYNE — Services for Helga V. Nedergaard, 102, Wayne, will be at a later date under the direction of Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. Helga Nedergaard died Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Wayne Countryview Estates.
HARTINGTON — Services for Marilyn Hegert, 86, Lincoln, formerly of Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Marilyn Hegert died Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at Bryan Medical Center East in Lincoln.
EWING — Services for William L. “Duke” Hobbs, 75, O’Neill, formerly of Ewing, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 31, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Ewing. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.
NIOBRARA — Services for Donna Meier, 88, Niobrara, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, at Niobrara Presbyterian Church in Niobrara. Jeff Hart will officiate with burial in L’Eau Qui Court Cemetery in Niobrara.
NORFOLK — Services for Willard J. Eggerling, 87, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Private services for James D. Kahland, 89, Norfolk, will be at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Burial will be in the Lutheran cemetery in Meadow Grove. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7603 and American Legion Post 170.
