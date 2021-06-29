Carolyn Waterbury

NELIGH — Memorial services for Carolyn R. Waterbury, 80, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 2, at Grace Lutheran Church in Neligh. The Rev. Norlyn Bartens will officiate. Burial will be at 3 p.m. in the Beemer Cemetery.
She died Monday, June 21, 2021, in Omaha.
1941-2021
Carolyn Ruth (Ott) Waterbury was born on Jan. 30, 1941, to Harold and Herta (Daberkow) Ott in Beemer. She attended country school in Cuming County and graduated with the class of 1959 from Beemer High School.
On May 8, 1960, she was united in marriage to Curtis Waterbury. She was a homemaker for most of her life and caregiver to many. She enjoyed reading, feeding birds and squirrels. She liked being a friend to all, going for drives with Curtis and community volunteering for many things.
Carolyn was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Neligh.
Survivors include her children: Cheryl and Rod Horst of Plainview, Carin Mason of Shenandoah, Iowa, Collins and Sandi Waterbury of Arlington, S.D., Chris and Laurie Waterbury of Elgin and Cole and Jamie Waterbury, stationed in Germany; 10 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; sisters Katheryn Schoch of Bancroft, Muriel and Gary Budde of Norfolk, Beth and Brian Schultz of Beemer; and brothers Michael Ott of Norfolk and Robert and Kathy Ott of Midwest City, Okla.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers-in-law, Tom Hoefs and Kenneth Schoch; a grandson, Nick Waterbury; and former spouse, Curtis Waterbury.
