Carolyn Steckelberg

NORFOLK — Services for Carolyn K. (Muller) Steckelberg, 79, Ogallala, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the chapel.
———
She lost her battle to stay with us in this world on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at the North Platte Care Center in North Platte.
Carolyn Kay was born June 2, 1941, on a farm near Osmond to Henry and Lydia (Geiger) Muller.
Carolyn attended country school near Breslau and later graduated from Plainview High School in 1958. She attended Wayne State College before teaching at a country school in Antelope County.
She met Homer Steckelberg at the Madison County Fair, and they were married April 17, 1959. They had two children, Allan and Sheila.
Early on, the Steckelbergs moved often to facilitate Homer’s road construction job. Eventually, to allow their children to attend school consistently, they picked a home base, moving to Ogallala in 1967.
While Homer continued to travel often for his work, Carolyn worked for TRW/ASC in Ogallala for 37 years. Never one to sit still, after retiring from ASC she went to work for the Ogallala school lunch program for another 12 years. She was famous with family and friends for her ability to produce a feast at a moment’s notice.
Carolyn enjoyed traveling with family and visited many places, including Alaska, Hawaii, France, Italy and enjoyed a special trip to meet relatives and walk the streets of her grandfather’s home town in Germany. Her favorite kind of traveling was camping with Homer at various destinations like Nashville and California; however, Lake Ogallala was their favorite spot to camp. She especially enjoyed when her grandchildren could travel with her.
Carolyn is survived by her spouse, Homer; a son, Allan (Kathy) Steckelberg of Littleton, Colo.; a daughter, Sheila (Randy) Furley of North Platte; and grandchildren, Jace Furley of Fort Collins, Colo., and Alexa and Troy Steckelberg of Littleton. She also is survived by a sister, Marilyn (Dale) Steckelberg of Norfolk and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Sharlyn (Herman) Kruse of Creighton.
Memorials are suggested to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 312 W. Third, Ogallala.
The service will be live streamed on the Home for Funerals’ Facebook page. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.