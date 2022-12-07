OSMOND — Services for Carolyn Schmit, 80, of Osmond will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Osmond. The Rev. Stanley Schmit and Deacon Doug Tunink will officiate. Burial will be held at the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Osmond.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church with a 7 p.m. rosary. Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond is in charge of the arrangements.
Carolyn Schmit died Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at the Plainview Manor in Plainview.
1942-2022
The service will be livestreamed on the Stonacek Funeral Chapel Facebook page.
Carolyn was a loving sister, spouse, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and follower of Christ.
Carolyn was born Oct. 4, 1942, to Ewald and Agnes (Knippen) Kehres in Delphos, Ohio. Carolyn went to St. John’s Elementary and High School in Delphos and graduated in 1960. Until her marriage, Carolyn was a service representative for the Lima Telephone and Telegraph Company in Lima, Ohio.
While staying with her uncle, a priest in Bow Valley, she met the love of her life, Henry “Hank” Schmit. The two were married at St. John’s Catholic Church in Delphos, Ohio. Carolyn helped Henry manage Osmond Oil Company, which they owned. She would later work as a secretary at St. Mary’s School and then as a paraprofessional at Osmond Community School.
Carolyn and Henry were blessed with two sons, Douglas (Denise) Schmit and Thomas (Dottie) Schmit. As each grandchild came into her life, Carolyn was filled with so much love and joy. Her grandchildren became a big part of her world. Doug and Denise had three sons, David (Raelynn and daughter Kyra) of Genoa, Dominic of Sutton and Dante of Hartington. Thomas and Dottie have one son, Dylan, of Vermillion, S.D., and one daughter, Bailey, of Hastings. She loved to be a part of each of their lives.
Growing up in Ohio, Carolyn was a part of a close family. She was preceded in death by her brother, Carl (Marcille) Kehres. Her surviving siblings include Vince (Mary Ann) Kehres, Dennis (Diana) Kehres and Dorothy (Ron) Morris.
Carolyn has been an active member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, National Catholic Society of Foresters, Catholic Ladies Guild, Christian Mothers and Osmond Women’s Club. Carolyn was involved in many community activities and shared “Citizen of the Year” for Osmond with her spouse, Henry. Carolyn would go out of her way to help anyone who needed it. She was a true, close friend to many. Over the years, Carolyn loved to do crafts. She hand painted her daughters-in-law a nativity set and sewed a quilt for each. She then made a baby blanket for each grandchild. She also enjoyed helping Henry make all the decorations for their Christmas display each year.
Carolyn held the things that she loved near and dear to her — her family, Osmond, her ever present faith and her grandchildren. Her words of wisdom, her worry and her endless prayers for each of her grandchildren will never be forgotten.