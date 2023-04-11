Carolyn Schipporeit

AINSWORTH — Carolyn E. Schipporeit, 83, Ainsworth, died Monday, April 10, 2023, at Great Plains Health in North Platte. Memorial services will be at a later date. Hoch Funeral Home of Ainsworth is in charge of arrangements.
BASSETT — Services for Paul M. “Mickey” Lanz, 84, Bassett, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Bassett. Burial will be in Bassett Memorial Park Cemetery.
RANDOLPH — Services for Brenda K. Wiese, 60, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 14, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Randolph. Dwight Brummels will officiate. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in rural McLean.
LINDY — Graveside services for Dylan Loyd, 47, California, were Monday, April 10, at Holy Faith Cemetery in rural Lindy. A celebration of life was April 9 at the Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee.
BRUNSWICK — Services for Jack Johnson, 76, Brunswick, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 15, at the Brunswick Community Center. Military honors will be provided by U.S. Air Force Honor Guard.
NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Randall J. “Randy” Volquardsen, 57, will begin at noon on Saturday, April 15, at Kelly’s Golf Course on West Highway 275 near Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Graveside services for Harriet Jacobs, 80, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 14, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. John Petersen will officiate.
MADISON — Memorial services for Larry D. Brom, 75, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church, 504 S. Nebraska St., in Madison. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Inurnment will be at Iowa Valley Cemetery with military honors by the Army National Gu…
MADISON — Services for Larry G. Nathan, 70, Humphrey, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 14, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. Burial will be in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in rural Lindsay. Military honors will be conducted by the Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post…
