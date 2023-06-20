 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Carolyn Miller

Carolyn Miller

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Carolyn Miller, 60, Norfolk, will be at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at Northern Hills Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Matthew Gilmore will officiate.

1962-2023

Carolyn Marie Miller went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

Carolyn Marie Guthrie was born Nov. 14, 1962, to Joe and Regina Guthrie in Merced, Calif. She was the fifth of seven children and was commonly referred to as “the good-looking one” by her siblings. She grew up in a great big wonderful old house. It was the hub of activity in the neighborhood and filled with music of all kinds.

The best day of her life was May 10, 1983. Her sophomore year at CAL Poly in San Louis Obispo. It was the day she prayed and asked for forgiveness and gave her life to Jesus Christ. There began the great adventure of following Jesus Christ.

She was born to be a teacher. She was always teaching, whether in the classroom or in her home to hundreds of kids who came to after-school Bible club, Vacation Bible School, AWANA and various types of Bible studies. She loved teaching children all subjects and had a knack for seeing where they were, where they needed to be and how to get them there. She was always excited about something.

She married Mike Miller on Jan. 6, 1990, in Orange County, Calif. They had Hannah and Elise in California before moving to Nebraska in 1993, where they had David in 1995, her little Cornhusker.

Carolyn loved being a part of the big Miller family and truly fit right in. She felt so honored to be married to Mike. He has been the best man to walk through ALS with — fearless, such a servant with a heaping dose of Miller humor. It is a blessing that Hannah, Elise and David also exemplify these same traits of steadfastness and humor. Marriage and motherhood were the two greatest gifts the Lord gave her. Being a grandma to Ariella and Lily was the icing on the cake.

She was a lifelong swimmer, beginning at the 28th Street Pool in Merced. She was on a synchronized swim team growing up and began lap-swimming in college. Because of strong sibling pressure, she swam a 2-mile open ocean race with her brothers, Ben and Daniel, for many years. Those were great times spent not only with Ben and Daniel, but with the ground crew that consisted of other siblings, sisters-in-laws and her kids, nieces and nephews of all ages.

How wonderful to come to the end of her life having faithfully followed God’s plan with love and obedience. Jesus Christ has been her greatest pursuit and her greatest treasure to share.

She is survived by her spouse, Mike; daughters Hannah (Matthew) Peter of Norfolk and Elise Miller of Lincoln; son David (Natalie) Miller of Greeley, Colo.; granddaughters Ariella and Lily Peter; brothers Paul (Robin) Guthrie, Marian Stevens, Ben (Ann) Guthrie, Tom (Megan) Guthrie and Daniel (Simone) Guthrie; all of the wonderful Miller family; 38 nieces and nephews; and 42 great-nieces and -nephews, with four more on the way.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Joe Guthrie.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to ALS in the Heartland.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Tags

In other news

Mary McCorkindale

Mary McCorkindale

LAUREL — Mary McCorkindale, 82, Norfolk, formerly of Laurel, died Sunday, June 18, 2023, at her residence under hospice care.

Ralph Buss

Ralph Buss

NORFOLK — Services for Ralph R. Buss, 92, of Norfolk are pending with Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Ralph Buss

Ralph Buss

NORFOLK — Services for Ralph R. Buss, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 22, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, Vetera…

Becky Johnson

Becky Johnson

PLAINVIEW — Services for Becky Johnson, 68, Omaha, formerly of Plainview, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 22, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Plainview.

Donald Liewer

Donald Liewer

FREMONT — Memorial services for Donald Liewer, 87, formerly of Osmond, will be 10 a.m. Friday, June 23, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 3400 E. 16th St., in Fremont..

Donald Liedman

Donald Liedman

WAYNE — Services for Donald F. Liedman, 82, Carroll, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. Donald Liedman died suddenly at his farm home on Friday, June 16, 2023.

Rachele Pospisil

Rachele Pospisil

PIERCE — Services for Rachele L. Pospisil, 61, of Pierce are pending with Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce.

William Huwaldt

William Huwaldt

PLAINVIEW — Services for William “Bill” Huwaldt, 87, of Neligh will be 11 a.m. Monday, June 19, at the United Methodist Church in Plainview. Burial will be in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.

Cap Haskell

Cap Haskell

AINSWORTH — Private memorial graveside services for David “Cap” Haskell, 52, Ainsworth, formerly of Valentine, will be at later date in the Ainsworth Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara