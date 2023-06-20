NORFOLK — Memorial services for Carolyn Miller, 60, Norfolk, will be at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at Northern Hills Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Matthew Gilmore will officiate.
1962-2023
Carolyn Marie Miller went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 15, 2023.
Carolyn Marie Guthrie was born Nov. 14, 1962, to Joe and Regina Guthrie in Merced, Calif. She was the fifth of seven children and was commonly referred to as “the good-looking one” by her siblings. She grew up in a great big wonderful old house. It was the hub of activity in the neighborhood and filled with music of all kinds.
The best day of her life was May 10, 1983. Her sophomore year at CAL Poly in San Louis Obispo. It was the day she prayed and asked for forgiveness and gave her life to Jesus Christ. There began the great adventure of following Jesus Christ.
She was born to be a teacher. She was always teaching, whether in the classroom or in her home to hundreds of kids who came to after-school Bible club, Vacation Bible School, AWANA and various types of Bible studies. She loved teaching children all subjects and had a knack for seeing where they were, where they needed to be and how to get them there. She was always excited about something.
She married Mike Miller on Jan. 6, 1990, in Orange County, Calif. They had Hannah and Elise in California before moving to Nebraska in 1993, where they had David in 1995, her little Cornhusker.
Carolyn loved being a part of the big Miller family and truly fit right in. She felt so honored to be married to Mike. He has been the best man to walk through ALS with — fearless, such a servant with a heaping dose of Miller humor. It is a blessing that Hannah, Elise and David also exemplify these same traits of steadfastness and humor. Marriage and motherhood were the two greatest gifts the Lord gave her. Being a grandma to Ariella and Lily was the icing on the cake.
She was a lifelong swimmer, beginning at the 28th Street Pool in Merced. She was on a synchronized swim team growing up and began lap-swimming in college. Because of strong sibling pressure, she swam a 2-mile open ocean race with her brothers, Ben and Daniel, for many years. Those were great times spent not only with Ben and Daniel, but with the ground crew that consisted of other siblings, sisters-in-laws and her kids, nieces and nephews of all ages.
How wonderful to come to the end of her life having faithfully followed God’s plan with love and obedience. Jesus Christ has been her greatest pursuit and her greatest treasure to share.
She is survived by her spouse, Mike; daughters Hannah (Matthew) Peter of Norfolk and Elise Miller of Lincoln; son David (Natalie) Miller of Greeley, Colo.; granddaughters Ariella and Lily Peter; brothers Paul (Robin) Guthrie, Marian Stevens, Ben (Ann) Guthrie, Tom (Megan) Guthrie and Daniel (Simone) Guthrie; all of the wonderful Miller family; 38 nieces and nephews; and 42 great-nieces and -nephews, with four more on the way.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Joe Guthrie.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to ALS in the Heartland.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.