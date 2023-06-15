NORFOLK — Services for Carolyn M. Miller, 60, of Norfolk are pending with Home for Funerals.
Carolyn Miller died Thursday, June 15, 2023, at her home in Norfolk.
NIOBRARA — Services for Kayli Coffman, 31, of Yankton are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara.
CLEARWATER — Memorial services for Elaine E. Lund, 87, of Hutchinson, Minn., will be 1 p.m. Sunday, July 2, at the American Legion Post 267 in Clearwater.
ATKINSON — Services for Larry Easton, 82, Atkinson, will be Wednesday, June 14, at 10:30 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Atkinson.
AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Ralph L. Mefferd Jr., 90, of Scottsbluff will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. A military flag presentation will be performed by Ainsworth American Legion Post 79. Inurnment will take place at a late date in the Ainsworth Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Caroline M. Baumann, 90, of Omaha, formerly of Battle Creek and Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 14, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
OSMOND — Services for Elsa Gloe, 88, of Osmond will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 19, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Officiating the service will be Rev. Terry Buol. Burial will take place at Osmond City Cemetery, rural Osmond.
SANTEE — Services for Kayli Coffman, 31, of Yankton will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. Burial will be in Holy Faith Cemetery in Santee.
AINSWORTH — Scott R. Trofholz, 58, of Ainsworth died Monday, June 12, 2023, at Brown County Hospital in Ainsworth. Per the request of the deceased, there will be no services.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.