 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 10 PM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Iowa and east
central, northeast and southeast Nebraska.

* WHEN...From 3 PM to 10 PM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Carolyn Masters

Masters

NORFOLK — Services for Carolyn J. Masters, 78, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Community Bible Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Arin Hess will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Carolyn Masters died Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at the Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.

1944-2022

Carolyn was born on March 7, 1944, in Emmet to Daniel and Helen (Luth) O’Connell. She attended parochial school in Norfolk and later received her G.E.D. She spent her younger years in the Holt County area and then moved to Norfolk.

Carolyn married John Buchholtz on Sept. 4, 1959, in Kansas. After marriage, they lived in Albion, Fullerton, Norfolk and Madison. Together they started Buchholtz Tree Service with Carolyn as the bookkeeper.

Carolyn enjoyed baking, yard work, fishing and camping with the family. She often planned special parties for her children and grandchildren. She also passed on her love of antiquing to many of her family as they often spent time together looking for treasures.

She later married Wilburn Masters on June 7, 1986, in Madison. Carolyn attended Community Bible Church.

Survivors include her children, Kimberly Masters of Norfolk, Tracy (Rob) Backer of Battle Creek and Thomas (Bernadette) Buchholtz of Norfolk; nine grandchildren, Robert Ainsworth, Chasity (Kyle) Henn, Jessica Masters, Stephanie (Chris) Hoffman, Luke (Kelcie) Backer, Lynn (Brandon) Anderson, Tommy (Alyssa) Zegers, Keaton Buchholtz and Zoe Goodell, Mariah (Dylan) Klassen; numerous great-grandchildren; and siblings Shirley Jensen of Norfolk and Tom O’Connell of Fairfield, Calif.

She was preceded in death by her spouse, John Buchholtz; her spouse, Wilburn Masters; son Todd Buchholtz; grandson Brandon Ainsworth; parents Daniel and Helen; brothers Jim O’Connell and Gene O’Connell; and sisters Donna Luebbers and Patricia Swanson.

Casketbearers will be Thomas Buchholtz, Tracy and Rob Backer, Robert Ainsworth, Tommy Zegers, Keaton Buchholtz and Luke Backer. Honorary casketbearers will be grandchildren Chasity Henn, Jessica Masters, Stephanie Hoffman, Lynn Anderson, Tommy Zegers and Mariah Klassen.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

In other news

Cory Buss

Cory Buss

NORFOLK — Services for Cory Buss, 51, Randolph, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Cory Buss died Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at his home in Randolph.

James Wohlman

James Wohlman

HARTINGTON — Services for James Wohlman, 73, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. James Wohlman died Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Merle Mead

Merle Mead

NORFOLK — Services for Merle Mead, 77, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at First Christian Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Marshal Hardy will officiate. Burial will be in Wood River Cemetery at a later date.

Lois Miller

Lois Miller

NORFOLK —Services for Lois J. Miller, 88, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Kenneth Caskey

Kenneth Caskey

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Kenneth L. “Ken” Caskey, 87, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Trinity Episcopal Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Peter Jark-Swain will officiate. Inurnment will be in the church columbarium.

Carolyn Masters

Carolyn Masters

NORFOLK — Services for Carolyn J. Masters, 78, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Community Bible Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Arin Hess will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Mark Flesner

Mark Flesner

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Mark M. Flesner, 53, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Deacon Jim Doolittle will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Charlene Becker

Charlene Becker

NORFOLK — Services for Charlene K. Becker, 74, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Jackie Perry will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Arnold Crawford

Arnold Crawford

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Arnold E. Crawford, 65, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard, VFW Post 1644 and American Legion Post 16.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara