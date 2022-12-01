NORFOLK — Services for Carolyn J. Masters, 78, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Community Bible Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Arin Hess will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
Carolyn Masters died Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at the Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.
1944-2022
Carolyn was born on March 7, 1944, in Emmet to Daniel and Helen (Luth) O’Connell. She attended parochial school in Norfolk and later received her G.E.D. She spent her younger years in the Holt County area and then moved to Norfolk.
Carolyn married John Buchholtz on Sept. 4, 1959, in Kansas. After marriage, they lived in Albion, Fullerton, Norfolk and Madison. Together they started Buchholtz Tree Service with Carolyn as the bookkeeper.
Carolyn enjoyed baking, yard work, fishing and camping with the family. She often planned special parties for her children and grandchildren. She also passed on her love of antiquing to many of her family as they often spent time together looking for treasures.
She later married Wilburn Masters on June 7, 1986, in Madison. Carolyn attended Community Bible Church.
Survivors include her children, Kimberly Masters of Norfolk, Tracy (Rob) Backer of Battle Creek and Thomas (Bernadette) Buchholtz of Norfolk; nine grandchildren, Robert Ainsworth, Chasity (Kyle) Henn, Jessica Masters, Stephanie (Chris) Hoffman, Luke (Kelcie) Backer, Lynn (Brandon) Anderson, Tommy (Alyssa) Zegers, Keaton Buchholtz and Zoe Goodell, Mariah (Dylan) Klassen; numerous great-grandchildren; and siblings Shirley Jensen of Norfolk and Tom O’Connell of Fairfield, Calif.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, John Buchholtz; her spouse, Wilburn Masters; son Todd Buchholtz; grandson Brandon Ainsworth; parents Daniel and Helen; brothers Jim O’Connell and Gene O’Connell; and sisters Donna Luebbers and Patricia Swanson.
Casketbearers will be Thomas Buchholtz, Tracy and Rob Backer, Robert Ainsworth, Tommy Zegers, Keaton Buchholtz and Luke Backer. Honorary casketbearers will be grandchildren Chasity Henn, Jessica Masters, Stephanie Hoffman, Lynn Anderson, Tommy Zegers and Mariah Klassen.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.