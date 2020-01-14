Carolyn Hrabanek

Carolyn Hrabanek

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Carolyn J. Hrabanek, 79, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Bart Fouts will officiate with burial in Union Cemetery in rural Battle Creek.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral chapel.

She died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.

1940-2020

Carolyn was born on Jan. 22, 1940, in Volga, S.D., to Gerald and Lucille (Dixon) Blachford. She attended school until the 10th grade.

She married Charles Hrabanek on June 24, 1957, in Casper, Wyo. After marriage, they lived on a farm near Colome, S.D. In September 1974, they moved to Battle Creek, where Carolyn then opened the Chuckwagon Cafe.

After a few years of running the cafe, Carolyn started working for Dale Electronics. Carolyn then left Dale’s to take care of Charles when he was ill, until he lost his life due to cancer in 1994. After her spouse’s passing, Carolyn started cooking meals for the Pierce County Jail before retiring.

Carolyn enjoyed many hobbies, including music and dancing, cooking, being a care giver to many, playing cards and board games, and most of all, spending time with her grandchildren.

Carolyn’s is survived by her children, Paul (Sharon) Hrabanek, John (Vickie) Hrabanek, Ann (Gregg) Koopman, Dave (Brenda) Hrabanek, Andy (Barb) Hrabanek, all of Battle Creek, Ellen Bernhardt of Norfolk, Julie (Mark) Rohrich of Pierce and Diane (Jerry) McGill of Hartington, Sue (Jim) Buckley of Plainview and Charles (Marie) Hrabanek of Beaufort, S.C.; 27 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Sandy (Larry) Schumacher of Madison, S.D., Michael Blachford of Hendricks, Minn., Peggy Wamsher of Sturgis, S.D., Kathy Claphan of Uricka, Calif., Douglas (Monica) Blachford of Virginia Beach, Va., and David (Theresa) Blachford of Silver City, N.M.

She was preceded in death by her spouse, Charles; her parents, Gerald and Lucille Blachford; a son-in-law, Duane Bernhardt; and two brothers-in-law, Jerry Wamsher and Joe Claphan.

Casket bearers will be Shane Bernhardt, Garrett Koopman, Levi Hrabanek, Kyle Rohrich, Nate Krueger and Jacob Hrabanek.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

In other news

Elizabeth Hoebelheinrich

YANKTON — Services for Elizabeth “Lizzie” Hoebelheinrich, 92, Menominee, are pending at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton. She died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Autumn Winds Assisted Living in Yankton.

Robert Strope

CREIGHTON — Services for Robert Strope, 88, Orchard, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Don Pahl will officiate with burial in Hope Enterprise Cemetery in rural Orchard.

Russell Bennett

CEDAR RAPIDS — Services for Russell W. Bennett, 96, Cedar Rapids, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. The Rev. Vern Olson will officiate with burial in the Sunset Cemetery in Cedar Rapids.

Darrel Lyon

Darrel Lyon

MADISON — Services for Darrel D. Lyon, 85, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. The Rev. Donna Goltry will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Nebraska National Guard Honor Guard, Ame…

Carolyn Hrabanek

Carolyn Hrabanek

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Carolyn J. Hrabanek, 79, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Bart Fouts will officiate with burial in Union Cemetery in rural Battle Creek.

Randy Boelter

CREIGHTON — Services for Randy Boelter, 54, Orchard, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. The Rev. Wayne Owens will officiate with burial in Grimton Cemetery in Walnut.

Marvin Wieseler

BOW VALLEY — Services for Marvin T. Wieseler, 92, Wynot, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Bow Valley. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate. Burial will be in the Ss. Philip & James Cemetery in St. James with military rites by Wynot American Legion Post 31.

Murmetta Crowe

CREIGHTON — Services for Murmetta Crowe, 79, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. She died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Avera Creighton Hospital.

Verlene Gunderson

Verlene Gunderson

WAUSA — Services for Verlene Gunderson, 91, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. The Rev. Carl Sirotzki will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Jimmy Johns

-