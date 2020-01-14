Carolyn Hrabanek

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Carolyn J. Hrabanek, 79, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Bart Fouts will officiate with burial in Union Cemetery in rural Battle Creek.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral chapel.
She died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
1940-2020
Carolyn was born on Jan. 22, 1940, in Volga, S.D., to Gerald and Lucille (Dixon) Blachford. She attended school until the 10th grade.
She married Charles Hrabanek on June 24, 1957, in Casper, Wyo. After marriage, they lived on a farm near Colome, S.D. In September 1974, they moved to Battle Creek, where Carolyn then opened the Chuckwagon Cafe.
After a few years of running the cafe, Carolyn started working for Dale Electronics. Carolyn then left Dale’s to take care of Charles when he was ill, until he lost his life due to cancer in 1994. After her spouse’s passing, Carolyn started cooking meals for the Pierce County Jail before retiring.
Carolyn enjoyed many hobbies, including music and dancing, cooking, being a care giver to many, playing cards and board games, and most of all, spending time with her grandchildren.
Carolyn’s is survived by her children, Paul (Sharon) Hrabanek, John (Vickie) Hrabanek, Ann (Gregg) Koopman, Dave (Brenda) Hrabanek, Andy (Barb) Hrabanek, all of Battle Creek, Ellen Bernhardt of Norfolk, Julie (Mark) Rohrich of Pierce and Diane (Jerry) McGill of Hartington, Sue (Jim) Buckley of Plainview and Charles (Marie) Hrabanek of Beaufort, S.C.; 27 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Sandy (Larry) Schumacher of Madison, S.D., Michael Blachford of Hendricks, Minn., Peggy Wamsher of Sturgis, S.D., Kathy Claphan of Uricka, Calif., Douglas (Monica) Blachford of Virginia Beach, Va., and David (Theresa) Blachford of Silver City, N.M.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Charles; her parents, Gerald and Lucille Blachford; a son-in-law, Duane Bernhardt; and two brothers-in-law, Jerry Wamsher and Joe Claphan.
Casket bearers will be Shane Bernhardt, Garrett Koopman, Levi Hrabanek, Kyle Rohrich, Nate Krueger and Jacob Hrabanek.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.