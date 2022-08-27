Services for Carolyn Gloe, formerly of Pierce, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Mesa, Ariz. Carolyn Gloe died Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
BASSETT — Graveside memorial services for Aynsley C. Haller, 87, Bassett, will be at a later date under the direction of Hoch Funeral Home in Bassett.
CLEARWATER — Services for Joan D. Allemang, 89, Clearwater, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, at Concordia Lutheran Church. Burial will be in Clearwater Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Norman C. Niles, 87, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Norman Niles died Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Care and Rehabilitation Center in Norfolk.
CROFTON — Private services for Roger D. Nohr, 82, Crofton, will be at a later date. Inurnment will be at the St. Rose of Lima Cemetery in Crofton.
BLOOMFIELD - Services for Lorelei Fehringer, 84, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Lorelei Fehringer died Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at Sanford U.S.D. Medical Center in Sioux Falls, S.D.
NORFOLK – Private family graveside service for Norman C. Niles, 87, of Norfolk will be held at the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk with the Rev. Chris Asbury officiating. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, VFW Post 1644, and the United States Army Honors Guard.
TILDEN — Memorial services for Donald Fulsaas, 67, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. John Petersen will officiate.
HARTINGTON — Services for Tom Peitz, 70, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington with military rites by the Hartington Veterans of Foreign Wars…
PLAINVIEW — Services for Larry L. Pendergast, 78, Inman, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview. Private graveside services will follow.