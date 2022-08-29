 Skip to main content
Services for Carolyn Gloe, formerly of Pierce, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Chandler, Ariz. Inurnment will be at a later date.

Carolyn Gloe died Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.

1943-2022

Carolyn (Zautke) Gloe was born on a farm in Pierce to Leonard and Agnes (Buske) Zautke on Nov. 6, 1943. She was baptized, confirmed and married in St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Pierce. She attended all 12 years of school in the same building in Pierce graduating in 1962.

She married Darryl Gloe on Sept. 1, 1963, and immediately went to Boulder, Colo., where her spouse was attending the University of Colorado. In the following years, they resided in St. Louis, Mo.; Wichita, Kan.; Lakeland, Fla.; and Mesa, where they lived for 37 years. They had two daughters: Robin Reid of San Jose, Calif., and Kari Spruyt of Horseshoe Bend, Idaho.

Carolyn will be remembered for her friendly and welcoming personality.

She is survived by her spouse, Darryl; daughters Robin (Steve) Reid and stepgranddaughter Brooklyn; Kari (Jim) Spruyt and their children Andrew, Christopher, Ellie and Kyle; sister-in-law Sharon (Deets) Zautke; brothers-in-law Oran and Lois (Wesche) Gloe of Plainview and Donald and Elsa (Arendt) Gloe of Osmond.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her stepfather, Ervin Sporleder; her twin sister, Sharolyn; and brother Duane Zautke.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

