Services for Carolyn Gloe, formerly of Pierce, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Chandler, Ariz. Inurnment will be at a later date.
Carolyn Gloe died Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
1943-2022
Carolyn (Zautke) Gloe was born on a farm in Pierce to Leonard and Agnes (Buske) Zautke on Nov. 6, 1943. She was baptized, confirmed and married in St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Pierce. She attended all 12 years of school in the same building in Pierce graduating in 1962.
She married Darryl Gloe on Sept. 1, 1963, and immediately went to Boulder, Colo., where her spouse was attending the University of Colorado. In the following years, they resided in St. Louis, Mo.; Wichita, Kan.; Lakeland, Fla.; and Mesa, where they lived for 37 years. They had two daughters: Robin Reid of San Jose, Calif., and Kari Spruyt of Horseshoe Bend, Idaho.
Carolyn will be remembered for her friendly and welcoming personality.
She is survived by her spouse, Darryl; daughters Robin (Steve) Reid and stepgranddaughter Brooklyn; Kari (Jim) Spruyt and their children Andrew, Christopher, Ellie and Kyle; sister-in-law Sharon (Deets) Zautke; brothers-in-law Oran and Lois (Wesche) Gloe of Plainview and Donald and Elsa (Arendt) Gloe of Osmond.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her stepfather, Ervin Sporleder; her twin sister, Sharolyn; and brother Duane Zautke.