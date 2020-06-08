Carolyn Doerr

OSCEOLA — Services for Carolyn V. Doerr, 91, Osceola, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Osceola. The Rev. Dan Cloeter will officiate. Burial will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Lutheran cemetery in Wausa.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service at the church.
She died Friday, June 5, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society in Osceola.
Dubas Funeral Home of Osceola and Stromsburg has been entrusted with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to the Good Samaritan Society in Osceola.
1929-2020
Carolyn Virginia (Bloom) Doerr was born Jan. 1, 1929, to Emil and Edna (Burstrom) Bloom in Winner, S.D. Carolyn was baptized in the family home on Jan. 13, 1929.
When Carolyn was 2 years old, the Bloom family moved to Wausa, where they farmed southwest of town. The family attended Thabor Lutheran Church and Carolyn was confirmed on Sept. 10, 1942.
She attended the Wausa Public Schools and graduated on May 17, 1946.
After graduation, she attended Luther College in Wahoo and graduated in 1948. Following graduation, Carolyn worked at Immanuel Hospital in Omaha, Dodge County Hospital in Fremont and Plainview Hospital in Plainview. It was at the Plainview hospital that she met her future spouse.
In 1951, she married Herbert Doerr at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. They farmed in the Creighton and Wausa areas until they moved to Norfolk in 1985.
Carolyn is survived by her children, Robert Doerr of Denver, Colo., Barbara Brewer of Omaha, Judith (Tom) of Wilmington, N.C., Phil (Wanda) Doerr of Osceola and Lee (Angie) Doerr of Arvada, Colo.; grandchildren Regina (Josh) Fulton of Stanton, Rebecca (Rob) Craven of Umina Beach, Australia, Ryan (Shannon) Doerr of Virginia, Tim (Chantel) Brunnert of Elkhorn and Joshua Doerr of Arvada; and great-grandchildren, Steven, Elliot and Felicity Craven, Olivia and Natalie Doerr and Nova Brunnert.
Carolyn was preceded in death by Herbert, her spouse of 57 years; her son, Steven; two sisters, Rachel and Hannah; her brother, Stanley Bloom; and her parents.
Condolences can be left at dubasfuneralhome.com.