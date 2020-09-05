NORFOLK — Graveside services for Carolyn Buss, 82, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. The procession to the cemetery from Stonacek Funeral Chapel will begin at 9:45 a.m. The Rev. Leon Rosenthal will officiate.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at funeral chapel in Norfolk. Masks are required for the visitation and service.
She died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Care Center in Norfolk.
Carolyn was born on May 5, 1938, in Neligh, to Elbert and Elsie (Baumann) Howell. She was baptized and later confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview. Carolyn moved to Brunswick at the age of five, where she attended grade school and graduated from high school in 1955.
Carolyn married Ralph Buss on Nov. 13, 1955, at Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview. The couple was part business owners of Buss Farm Service in Plainview for 25 years, and then started True Value Farm and Home Center in Plainview in 1980, retiring in 1990. They then moved to Norfolk in 1993.
While in Plainview, Carolyn belonged to the Priscilla Society, attended Bible class, taught Sunday school, belonged to card clubs and was on the decorating committee when Zion Lutheran Church was built. In 1961, she was honored by being named the Diamond Jubilee Queen for Plainview’s 75 year celebration. She enjoyed card clubs, reading and walking.
Carolyn is survived by her spouse, Ralph Buss of Norfolk; her children, Connie (Don) Bass of Friendswood, Texas, Sharon Buss of Lincoln, Gordon (Dana) Buss of Wichita, Kan., and Ron (Susie) Buss of Norfolk; grandchildren Garrett Buss of Omaha, Heather Buss of Lincoln, Leah Buss of Norfolk and Daphne Buss of Norfolk; two great-grandchildren; a sister, Barbara Staples of Champagne, Ill.; a sister-in-law, Sue Howell of Omaha; three nieces and two nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elbert and Elsie; her stepfather, Ray Blair; brother Wallace Howell; and nephew Steve Staples.
