LINCOLN — Private memorial services for Carolyn Allemang, 79, will take place at a later date.
Ludvigsen Mortuary of Fremont is in charge of the arrangements.
1941-2021
No funeral service is currently planned. The family will notify loved ones when a memorial service will take place.
On March 4, 2021, Carolyn Allemang, loving spouse and mother of four, passed away at the age of 79 at Pemberly Place in Lincoln.
Carolyn was born Sept. 2, 1941, in Ewing, to Robert and Mildred Tams. She attended Ewing High School.
She and Leon were united in marriage on May 21, 1960, at Concordia Lutheran Church in Clearwater.
Carolyn continued her education with an associate degree from Norfolk Junior College and bachelor’s and master’s degrees in elementary education from Wayne State College.
She worked as an elementary teacher, where she treasured helping her students. During her career, she worked at Westside Elementary in Norfolk, Scribner Elementary, Nickerson Elementary and Trinity Lutheran Elementary in Fremont.
Carolyn was a patron of the arts, especially painting and theater. She was fervent and steadfast about her faith in Jesus Christ and was dedicated to the study of scripture. She shared her wisdom and enthusiasm through Bible Study Fellowship as a member and an instructor. This lead her to become a member of St. Mark’s Methodist Church in Lincoln.
She is survived by her spouse, Leon “Al” Allemang; a son, Timothy (spouse Carole) Allemang of Lincoln; a son, Mitchell (spouse Jessica) Allemang of Lincoln; a daughter, Jennifer (spouse Brett) Williams of Elkhorn; a son, Jon (spouse Samantha) Allemang of Papillion; eight grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; a brother, Robert Tams of Cook; a brother, James (spouse Sandra) Tams or Sioux Falls, S.D.; a sister, Janelle (spouse Dusty) Parker of Kearney; and a sister, Donna (spouse Scott) Binderup of Minden.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert; her mother, Mildred; stepfather Lauren Parker; and brother Jerry Tams.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Carolyn may be made to Saint Mark’s Food Pantry, 8550 Pioneers Blvd., Lincoln, NE 68520.
