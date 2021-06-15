LINCOLN — Services for Carolyn Allemang, 79, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 18, at St. Mark’s Methodist Church in Lincoln.
Ludvigsen Mortuary in Fremont is in charge of arrangements.
1941-2021
On March 4, 2021, Carolyn Allemang, loving spouse and mother of four, passed away at the age of 79 at Pemberly Place in Lincoln.
Carolyn was born Sept. 2, 1941, in Ewing, to Robert and Mildred Tams. She attended Ewing High School. She and Leon were united in marriage on May 21, 1960, at Concordia Lutheran Church in Clearwater.
Carolyn continued her education with an associates degree from Norfolk Junior College and a bachelor’s and master’s degree in elementary education from Wayne State College.
She worked as an elementary teacher, where she treasured helping her students. During her career, she worked at Westside Elementary in Norfolk, Scribner Elementary, Nickerson Elementary and Trinity Lutheran Elementary in Fremont.
Carolyn was a patron of the arts, especially painting and theater. She was fervent and steadfast about her faith in Jesus Christ and was dedicated to the study of scripture. She shared her wisdom and enthusiasm through Bible Study Fellowship as a member and an instructor. This led her to become a member of St. Mark’s Methodist Church in Lincoln.
She is survived by her spouse, Leon “Al” Allemang; a son, Timothy (spouse Carole) Allemang of Lincoln; son Mitchell (spouse Jessica) Allemang of Lincoln; daughter Jennifer (spouse Brett) Williams of Elkhorn; son Jon (spouse Samantha) Allemang of Papillion; eight grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; a brother, Robert Tams of Cook; a brother, James (spouse Sandra) Tams or Sioux Falls, S.D.; a sister, Janelle (spouse Dusty) Parker of Kearney; and a sister, Donna (spouse Scott) Binderup of Minden.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert; mother Mildred; stepfather Lauren Parker; and brother Jerry Tams.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Carolyn may be made to St. Mark’s Food Pantry, 8550 Pioneers Blvd., Lincoln, NE 68520.
Online guestbook can be found at www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com.