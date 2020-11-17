Carolle Kastens

NEBRASKA CITY — Graveside services for Carolle L. Kastens, 83, Norfolk, formerly of Lorton, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Wyuka Cemetery in Nebraska City.
Open visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Gude Mortuary in Nebraska City.
She died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.
———
Carolle L. Kastens is survived by her children, Mike Stephens and spouse Adina of Norfolk, Michelle Youker and spouse Tad of Lincoln and James Stephens of San Diego, Calif.; stepchildren Cathy Hart of Red Oak, Texas, and Vicky Wellsandt and spouse Darrel of Talmage; five grandchildren, Taylor Stephens, Benjamin Stephens, Cannon Stephens, Waverly Stephens and Spencer Stephens; two stepgrandchildren, Michaela May and Joshua Gunnels; two stepgreat-grandchildren, Kaitlynn and Kaiden; other family and friends.
