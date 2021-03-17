TILDEN — Services for Caroline Swieter, 84, Brighton, Colo., are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. She died Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Denver, Colo.
In other news
TILDEN — Services for Caroline Swieter, 84, Brighton, Colo., are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. She died Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Denver, Colo.
O’NEILL — Services for Bridget Ramold, 88, Irene, S.D., formerly of O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 20, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.
Memorial services for Derrick Synovec, 58, will be in Camarillo, Calif. He died Saturday, March 13, 2021, at his home.
NORFOLK — Services for David J. Trudell, 80, New Braunfels, Texas, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 19, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery with military honors by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard, Ameri…
NAPER — Memorial services for Harlan “Duke” Stahlecker, 86, Naper, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, March 19, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Naper. The Rev. Samuel Crass will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Naper.
WISNER — Services for Maggie Eschliman, 89, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 19, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Jared Hartman will officiate. Burial will be in the Wisner Cemetery.
BLOOMFIELD — Private services for Lona Shalberg, 99, Bloomfield, will be Friday, March 19, at First Trinity Lutheran Church In Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
HARTINGTON — Services for Debra K. Flaugh, 60, Hartington, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 20, at the Hartington Public School Gymnasium in Hartington. Burial will be in the Hartington City Cemetery.
O’NEILL — Services for Mary Jo Closson, 82, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 Friday, March 19, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in O’Neill. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.