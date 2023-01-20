STANTON — Services for Caroline E. Roenfeldt, 85, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the church followed by a 7 p.m. vigil service.
Caroline Roenfeldt died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
Home for Funerals in Stanton is in charge of the arrangements.
1938-2023
Caroline Elizabeth Nau was born on Aug. 11, 1938, in Pierce County to Roman and E. Jeanette Hagan (Emmanual) Nau, the first of four children. She moved with the family from Plainview to Stanton in December 1950. She was baptized and confirmed in the Catholic faith. She attended Plainview and Stanton schools and graduated from Stanton High School in 1956.
She married Lawrence “Beeze” Roenfeldt on May 21, 1958, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton, where they lived all of their lives and raised three children.
Caroline worked at the Norfolk Hatchery; John Thor, Attorney At Law; and Cengas/Minnegasco, until moving south of town to the family farm in 1974, where they milked Holstein dairy cows for 27 years then converted to stock cows.
She loved spending time with her grandchildren, playing cards and dominoes with family and friends, listening to country music and polkas, square dancing, and tending to all of her flowers and her garden.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roman and E. Jeanette Nau; spouse Lawrence “Beeze” Roenfeldt on Dec. 15, 2022; nephew Christopher Nau; uncle Harold Nau; in-laws: Emil, Fritz (Delores), Walt and Orville Roenfeldt; Marie (Wayne) Wendt, Mable (Alvin) Hartman, Hilda (Norman) Remm, Esther (Leonard) Sydow, LaVern “Tillie” (Norman) Lehman, Florence “Flossie” (Keith) Carson, Lois “Doc” (Keith) Jech, Henry Stuthman and Dallas Anders; niece Donna Wendt; and nephews: Brian Severa, Leon Remm, Mike Sydow, Kevin Jech and Dean Wendt.
Caroline is survived by her children: Stephen (Lynn) Roenfeldt, Susan (Alan) Aaberg and Shirley (Brett) Chapman; grandchildren: Jacob and Nathan Roenfeldt; Justin Aaberg and Jade Chapman; sister Frances (DeLayne) Loeske; brothers Donald Nau (Charlotte Lech) and Dwaine (Natalie) Nau; in-laws: Marcella “Sally” Stuthman, Dorothy Anders, Clara (Dennis) Severa, Rita Roenfeldt and Janet Roenfeldt; and many nieces and nephews.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.