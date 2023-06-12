 Skip to main content
NORFOLK — Services for Caroline M. Baumann, 90, of Omaha, formerly of Battle Creek and Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 14, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the church. Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.

Caroline Baumann died Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at the Rose Blumkin Jewish Home in Omaha.

1932-2023

She was born Monday, Nov. 7, 1932, in Portland, Ore., to Dr. Squire and Ethel (Newland) Bozorth. She was baptized at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Oregon City, Ore., on April 13, 1941, and confirmed on Dec. 7, 1952, at St. Michael’s Lutheran Church in Portland. In 1946, she moved to Woodland, Wash., to live with her beloved Aunt Helen and Uncle Glenn Bozorth, and graduated from Woodland High School on June 1, 1951. Following high school, she became a registered nurse after graduating from Emanuel Hospital School of Nursing in Portland on Sept. 23, 1954.

On June 26, 1955, Caroline married Glenn C. Baumann at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Elmhurst, Ill. The couple lived in St. Louis, Mo., while Glenn attended Concordia Seminary until 1959. From 1959 to 1975, the family lived in Jasper, Minn., St. Paul, Minn., and Portland where she worked as a registered nurse at a variety of hospitals in labor and delivery and emergency room departments.

In 1975, they moved to Battle Creek where the Rev. Glenn served at St. John Lutheran Church. Caroline worked at Lutheran Community Hospital in Norfolk until 1986, then went to work at the Norfolk Nursing Center, and in 1987 she began working at the Norfolk Regional Center as a psychiatric nurse until her retirement in 2012, at the age of 80. In 2013, she moved to Omaha, and in her most recent years lived at the Rose Blumkin Jewish Home, where she was loved and cherished by nurses and staff.

Caroline is preceded in death by her spouse, Glenn in 1996; grandparents; parents; stepmother (Florinda Bozorth); siblings Susie Wittmann, Squire Bozorth, Linda Weagant and Janet Boise; daughter-in-law Connie Baumann; sister-in-law Vivian Baumann; many aunts, uncles and cousins; and all of her cherished pets, most recently Rowdy and Sadie.

She is survived by her children, Mary (Kevin) Pieper of Tomball, Texas, Phillip (Tang) Baumann of Casper, Wyo., Gregory Baumann of Howard Lake, Minn., Sarah (Charlie) Scheinost of Norfolk, Paul (Jennifer) Baumann of Omaha and Laura Baumann of Omaha; grandchildren John and Michael Pieper, Peter Baumann, Mitchell, Alex and Anna Baumann, Caitlyn (Chris) and Aspen Kellen, Hannah Scheinost and Rachel (Collin) Bauer; sister Cheryl Peters, Naples, Fla.; sister-in-law Louise Bozorth of New York; and brother-in-law Ronald Baumann, New Palestine, Ind.

Memorials are suggested in Caroline’s name to the Rose Blumkin Jewish Home or the Little White Dog Rescue.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

