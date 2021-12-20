You have permission to edit this article.
Carole Steffen

Carole Steffen

Services for Carole Steffen, 86, of Sioux City, Iowa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, First Lutheran Church in Sioux City. Burial will be in the Remsen City Cemetery in Remsen, Iowa.

Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to the service.

Carole Steffen died Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at a Sioux City hospital.

1935-2021

Carole was born July 31, 1935, in Sioux City, the daughter of John and Jennie (Molden) Rolfes. She graduated from Leeds High School in June 1953. Carole married Orville Steffen on June 2, 1956, at the First Lutheran Church in Sioux City. To this union, four children were born. Orville preceded Carole in death on Jan. 19, 1985.

Carole grew up in Sioux City and after graduation worked as a sales person for Sears and as a typist for Dun & Bradstreet. After marrying Orville, the couple moved to the family farm by Remsen, Iowa, where she stayed home to raise her children. After the children were grown, she worked for Loe’s Garden Center and Le Mars Truck Stop. After Orville’s passing, Carole moved back to Sioux City in 1990 and worked as a merchandiser for several companies until retirement in 2005.

Carole enjoyed cooking, canning, gardening and sharing produce with family and friends. She liked to sew, quilt, research family genealogy, work jig saw puzzles and cheer on her beloved Minnesota Vikings. She was a member of First Lutheran Church.

Carole is survived by her children, Linda (Craig) Orr of Urbandale, Iowa, Jim (Celia Luther) Steffen of Washta, Iowa, Jean (Pat) Hansen of Le Mars, Iowa, and Darlene (Tod) Johnson of Norfolk; 10 grandchildren and four stepgrandchildren, Andrea (Brandon) Lyle, Nicole Sturdevant, Kyle (Leslie) Orr, Cory (Amy) Orr, Chris (Bre) Orr, Michelle Steffen, Chris (Susan) Steffen, Aaron (Amanda) Steffen, Jason (Amber) Hansen, Justin Hansen, Jeremy Hansen, Jared Hansen, Jennie Hansen and Wendi (Brandon) Dandeneau; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Carole was preceded in death by her husband Orville; parents John and Jennie (Molden) Rolfes; brother and his wife, Jack (Marion) Rolfes; sister and her husband, Dorothy (John) Loe; parents-in-law Fred and Anna Steffen; brother- and sister-in-law Roy (Marge) Steffen; and granddaughter Jamie Lee Hansen.

Memorials may be sent to “For The Girls” Breast Cancer in Norfolk in Carole’s memory.

Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

