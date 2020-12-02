BEEMER — Services for Carole Stahl, 79, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at the Beemer Mennonite Church in Beemer. Burial will be in the Wisner Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church and will continue on Saturday an hour prior to services. Masks will be required to be worn at the visitation and the service.
She died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at CHI St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln.
Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner is in charge of the arrangements.
1941-2020
The service will be live streamed at www.facebook.com/minnickfuneralserviceinc
Carole Jeanne Stahl was born on July 20, 1941, in Norfolk, to Owen and Ella (Wollschlager) McFarland. She attended school in Wisner and Cody, Wyo., before graduating from Wisner High School in 1958.
She attended secretarial school in Omaha and later attended Kearney State College, obtaining her licensed practical nursing degree.
In 1982, she was united in marriage to Harry Stahl at the United Methodist Church in York.
Carole was a member of the Beemer Mennonite Church in Beemer. She enjoyed reading books, crocheting and playing games on the computer.
Survivors include her spouse, Harry Stahl of Wisner; her children and their families: Mike and Sharon Sherbert of Minden and family Jennifer Sherbert (children Anastasia and Cory) and John Sherbert; Lee and Deanna Stahl of Woodlock, Wash., and son Christian Stahl; Frank Stahl of Denver, Colo.; Sherri and Randy Harms of Alliance and family Zachary and Ellie Mae Harms (children Iziekel and Jonathan) and Nicholas Harms and fiance Crystal Contreras; Clifton and Samantha Stahl of Gillette, Wyo., and family Jeremiah Connor and Rugina Connor; and Kristina and Denzil Cobb of Seward; a brother, Dr. James and Elna McFarland of Lodi, Calif.; and Barb Leisy.
Carole was preceded in death by her parents, Owen and Ella McFarland, and a brother, Bill McFarland.