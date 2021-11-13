BATTLE CREEK — Services for Carole L. Nelson, 70, Battle Creek, will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Joseph Leech will officiate. Burial will be in Immanuel Zion Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the church. Steffen Mortuary in Battle Creek is in charge of arrangements.
Carole Nelson died on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at her home in Battle Creek.
1951-2021
Carole was born April 4, 1951, in Tilden, to Elmer and Mae (Holy) Rautenberg. She graduated from Tilden High School in 1969.
On Aug. 7, 1970, Carole married Craig Nelson at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The
couple was blessed with two sons, Rodney and Brian.
Through the years, Carole worked at Dale Electronics, Sherwood Medical, JC Penney’s, The Heritage at Bel Air, and the Community Pride Care Center.
Carole enjoyed to sew, cook, garden and spending time with her grandchildren. She loved to grow roses around her yard. Carole adored her numerous cats. Most of all, Carole loved her church. She taught Vacation Bible School and Sunday School. During the holidays, Carole enjoyed decorating the church. She volunteered at the church to help in any way. She was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, aunt and grandma.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Craig, sons Rodney (Kim) Nelson of Norfolk and Brian (Angela) Nelson of Bellwood, five grandchildren Brandon, Caitlyn, Alyssa, Abby and Colby and great granddaughter Kynsley, sisters Sharen (Gary) Mason, Lavone (Gene) Bichlmeier, Judy (Floyd) Brown, and Sheryle (Michael) O’Brien, and nieces and nephews.
Carole was preceded in death by her parents, in laws, and sister Joyce and brother-in-law Marvin Ryan.
Memorials are requested the St. John Lutheran Church Altar Guild.
