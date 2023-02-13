NORFOLK — Services for Carole J. (Rauch) (Wietecha) Kimmel, 82, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Brett Jamrog will officiate. Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Auburn, Iowa.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday with a 7 p.m. vigil at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.
Carole Kimmel died Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
1940-2023
Carole Jeanne was born June 28, 1940, in Pontiac, Mich., to R. Paul and M. Genevieve (Lucey) Rauch. She moved to the family farm in Sac County, Iowa, in 1942. Carole graduated from Auburn High School in 1958. She attended St. Vincent’s School of Nursing in Sioux City, Iowa, graduating in 1961. Carole worked as a registered nurse at St. Catherine’s Hospital in Omaha.
On June 23, 1962, Carole married Dr. Frederick W. Wietecha. The family lived in Des Moines, Iowa, Plattsburgh Air Force Base, N.Y., and Omaha before settling in Norfolk in 1969. The couple was blessed with five children, Michael, David, twins Catherine and Christine, and Susan.
Dr. Wietecha passed away in May 1972.
Carole was active in the Hospital Auxiliary, 4-H, Big Brothers/Big Sisters and helped organize the Single Parents Organization.
In 1979, Carole married Durward Kimmel.
Carole and Durward enjoyed fishing, traveling, gardening and spending time with the family. She was active in Sacred Heart/St. Mary’s church and school. Also, Carole enjoyed knitting and crocheting.
Carole is survived by her children, Mike (Deb) Wietecha of Wylie, Texas, Dave Wietecha of Norfolk, Cathy (Mike) Brungardt of Storm Lake, Iowa, Chris (Jim) Cooney of Omaha, Sue (Kelly) Kleinsasser of Oro Valley, Ariz.; 21 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; stepchildren Pat (Gary) Painter of Canton, S.D., Mary (Chris) Martin of Ainsworth, Jim (Rhonda) Kimmel of Norfolk and Mark (Kim) Kimmel of Norfolk; and brothers Joseph (Wendy) Rauch, of Polk City, Iowa, and Charles (Jane) Rauch of Storm Lake, Iowa.
She was preceded in death by her parents; spouses Frederick and Durward; stepson John Kimmel; stepgrandsons Andrew Kimmel and Cole McGrath; and stepgreat-grandchildren, Brandon Hollenbeck and Isaac Martin.
