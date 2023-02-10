NORFOLK — Services for Carole J. (Rauch) (Wietecha) Kimmel, 82, of Norfolk are pending with Home for Funerals.
Carole Kimmel died Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at the Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
CREIGHTON — Services for Shirley Kehne, 83, of Winnetoon are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.
NORFOLK — Services for Robert D. “Bob” Scott, 82, of Bonesteel, S.D., will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Michael Moreno and Bill Heermann will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery, Stanton, at a later date.
WEBBER, Kan. — Services for Lagreta Jensby, 90, of Chambers, formerly of Ellenwood, Kan., will be 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at the United Methodist Church in Webber, Kan., with the Rev. Mike Durre officiating. Burial will be 2 p.m. in the Evergreen Cemetery in Superior.
NORFOLK — Services for Vicki E. Saunders, 76, of Norfolk will be at a later date with Home for Funerals.
NORFOLK — Services for Fred Gray, 93, of Norfolk will be held at a later date with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Frank J. Sramek, 92, of Norfolk will be held at a later date at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
GRAND ISLAND — Services for Frances M. “Franny” Bartunek, 86, of Grand Island will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Burial will follow in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
OSMOND — Services for Rick Koehler, 63, of Osmond are pending with Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond.
SPENCER — Memorial services for Donna Zidko, 88, of Lincoln, formerly of Spencer, will be held at a later date.
