NORFOLK — Services for Carol L. Zautke, 78, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
Carol Zautke died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1944-2023
Carol was born on April 6, 1944, in Norfolk to Alfred and Florence (McDole) Kortje. She attended grade school at St. Paul’s Lutheran School in Norfolk and graduated from Norfolk High School.
After she graduated from high school, Carol lived in Norfolk and worked at Bob’s Café.
She married Kenneth Zautke on Oct. 17, 1965, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. After marriage, Carol and Kenneth lived in Norfolk.
Carol enjoyed camping, bird watching, tending her flowers, visiting with friends and spending time with her whole family.
Survivors include her spouse, Kenneth Zautke of Norfolk; sons Brad (Joanne) Zautke of Norfolk and Craig Zautke of Norfolk; five grandchildren, Jordan (Derrick) Boger, Kayleigh Zautke and fiancé Cody Moreno, Mariah (Jared) Heins, Taylor Zautke, Grace Zautke and (David Johnson); nine great-grandchildren; brothers Richard (Vickie) Kortje of Portland, Ore., and Ron (Beth) Kortje of Norfolk; sister-in-law Laquita Kortje; and brother-in-law Frank Massman.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Shawn Renae Zautke in 1970; parents Alfred and Florence; sisters Barbara Massman and Jeanette Koffler; and brothers Larry Kortje, Darrell Kortje and Rodney Kortje.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.