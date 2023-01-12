 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Carol Zautke

Carol Zautke

NORFOLK — Services for Carol L. Zautke, 78, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Carol Zautke died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

1944-2023

Carol was born on April 6, 1944, in Norfolk to Alfred and Florence (McDole) Kortje. She attended grade school at St. Paul’s Lutheran School in Norfolk and graduated from Norfolk High School.

After she graduated from high school, Carol lived in Norfolk and worked at Bob’s Café.

She married Kenneth Zautke on Oct. 17, 1965, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. After marriage, Carol and Kenneth lived in Norfolk.

Carol enjoyed camping, bird watching, tending her flowers, visiting with friends and spending time with her whole family.

Survivors include her spouse, Kenneth Zautke of Norfolk; sons Brad (Joanne) Zautke of Norfolk and Craig Zautke of Norfolk; five grandchildren, Jordan (Derrick) Boger, Kayleigh Zautke and fiancé Cody Moreno, Mariah (Jared) Heins, Taylor Zautke, Grace Zautke and (David Johnson); nine great-grandchildren; brothers Richard (Vickie) Kortje of Portland, Ore., and Ron (Beth) Kortje of Norfolk; sister-in-law Laquita Kortje; and brother-in-law Frank Massman.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Shawn Renae Zautke in 1970; parents Alfred and Florence; sisters Barbara Massman and Jeanette Koffler; and brothers Larry Kortje, Darrell Kortje and Rodney Kortje.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

In other news

Donald Bell

Donald Bell

U.S. Navy Capt. Donald D. Bell, M.D., a beloved vascular surgeon, devoted spouse, proud father and loving grandparent passed away peacefully at the age of 84 in Omaha on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.

Fred Frank

Fred Frank

WAUSA — Memorial services for Fred Frank, 79, Wausa, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at the United Methodist Church in Wausa. The Rev. Judy Carlson will officiate with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery in Wausa.

Clayton Curtis

Clayton Curtis

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Clayton A. “Kay” Curtis, 91, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Army National Guard Honor Guard, Veterans of For…

Larry Ries

Larry Ries

ATKINSON — Services for Larry Ries, 71, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Marguerite Stage

Marguerite Stage

LAUREL — Marguerite Stage, 93, Laurel, died Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.

Margaret Heien

Margaret Heien

SPENCER — Memorial services for Margaret Heien, 82, Spencer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. The Rev. Gary Binder will officiate with burial at a later date.

LaVerne Mueller

LaVerne Mueller

NORFOLK — LaVerne R. Mueller, 79, Norfolk, died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. No services are planned for him at this time. Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

James Reichmuth

James Reichmuth

NORFOLK — Services for James L. “Jim” Reichmuth, 85, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Battle Creek.

Kathleen Wilkinson

Kathleen Wilkinson

Kathleen J. Wilkinson passed away in her home surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with colon and peritoneal cancer on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara