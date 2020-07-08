Carol Wightman, 68, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Sunday, July 5, 2020, at UnityPoint Hospital in Cedar Rapids. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
1951-2020
Survivors include her spouse, Terry of Cedar Rapids; children Joshua of Cedar Rapids, and Alison (Matthew) Cahill of San Francisco, Calif.; sister Ann (Charles) Wheeler of Jacksonville, Fla.; sister-in-law Marsha Wightman of Denver; and many extended family members and friends.
Carol Jean Evans was born Sept. 19, 1951, in Norfolk, to Vern and Vernice (Josiassen) Evans. She graduated from Norfolk Senior High in 1969, then attended the University of Nebraska, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in education in 1973 and a juris doctorate from the Nebraska College of Law in 1976. At Nebraska, she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. While they were at law school, Carol married Terry Wightman on Dec. 28, 1974.
She passed the Bar Exam in Minneapolis, Minn., where she practiced law and later taught high school English. Carol and her spouse loved the Duluth, Minn., area and spent many wonderful escapes along the shores of Lake Superior. In Minnesota is where they had their first adoption of two Korean babies. After adopting their second, they moved to Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
After moving to Cedar Rapids, Carol became a professor of speech and communication for many years at Cornell College in Mount Vernon, where her passion for teaching flourished and in turn was well loved by her students. She truly loved all people. One of her signature mottos was “Actions speak louder than words;” she reflected this in her actions by always sharing a smile, an open heart, and sage advice — a teacher through and through.
Carol was an advocate and focused mother for her children, both becoming the center of her life. She was a devoted partner and companion for 45 years to her spouse. She loved cooking, traveling, her toy poodle, Ginger, and cheering for Nebraska (Go Big Red!).
Carol and Terry are long time members of St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church in Cedar Rapids. She was a tremendously positive person despite her many health setbacks and brought so much joy to so many people over her life.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents.
