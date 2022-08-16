 Skip to main content
Carol Widhalm

Carol Widhalm

HADAR — Private graveside services for Carol L. (Wehrer) Widhalm, 82, Norfolk, will be at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in rural Hadar. Carol Widhalm died Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.

Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.

1940-2022

Carol was born on May 16, 1940, in Sioux City to Ernest and Minnie (Cramner) Brown. She attended Sacred Heart Grade School in Riverside, Iowa, graduating from Bishop Heelan High School in Sioux City. After Carol graduated from high school, she got a job working for the telephone company in Sioux City.

She later married Delano Wehrer in October 1961. They moved to Hadar, where they owned and operated “Del’s Place.” The couple raised three boys and a girl and continued to own and operate the bar in Hadar until 1979. They later sold the bar and, after their divorce, Carol moved to Kearney in 2005, where she worked at the Buckle until her retirement.

She enjoyed her family and keeping things clean and tidy around her house.

Survivors include her children, Greg (Deb) Wehrer of Norfolk, Tony Wehrer of Norfolk, Bob Wehrer of Hadar and Robin (Ron) Brabec of Axtel; 13 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

Carol was preceded in death by parents, Ernest and Minnie; former spouse Delano in 2003; daughter-in-law Terri Lynn Wehrer in 2009; and great-grandson Rowdy Robinson.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Tags







Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

