Carol Wernsman

OMAHA — Services for Carol S. (Kuk) Wernsman, 85, Omaha, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, at St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church in Omaha. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery.
Visitation will be 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday at the church followed by 7:30 p.m. vigil. Social distancing guidelines will be followed at the funeral and visitation.
She died Saturday, July 18, 2020.
Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler of Omaha is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to the Servants of Mary.
1934-2020
Born Aug. 17, 1934, Carol Sue (Kuk) Wernsman was a realtor in the Omaha area for more than 31 years. She was preceded in death by her spouse, William Kuk; a son, James Kuk; and an infant daughter.
Survivors include her daughters, Jenna Levering (Jason) and Mary Rosenthal; a son, Steve Kuk (Sherri); her daughter-in-heart, Jenith Hiatt; her grandchildren, Christopher and Kiera Levering, Cassandra Krueger (Tommy), Mandy Rupiper (Zack), Scott Kuk (Nicole), Kyle Kuk, Sheena Kuk and Elizabeth Clapero (Dan); great-grandchildren James Krueger, Brenna and Cooper Kuk, and Calvin Clapero; and a sister, Sharon Fisher.
To view live broadcasts of the vigil, Mass and graveside service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click on the “View Live Service” button on the homepage.