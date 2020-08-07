You have permission to edit this article.
Carol Thies

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Carol A. Thies, 81, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. David Goehmann will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral chapel in Norfolk.

She died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Premier Estates of Pierce.

In other news

Jacqueline Nelson

NORFOLK — Services for Jacqueline “Jackie” Nelson, 83, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Raquel Wade

NORFOLK — Services for Raquel Wade, 54, Hoskins, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.

Arlene Wilson

ALBION — Services for Arlene L. Wilson, 91, Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion. The Rev. Carolann Hopcke will officiate with burial in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion.

Melvin Meierhenry

NORFOLK — Services for Melvin “Mike” Meierhenry, 89, Lincoln, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, at Faith Lutheran Church, 8701 Adams St., in Lincoln. Graveside services will be at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk with the Rev. Ray Wilke officiating.

Janice Kucera

COLUMBUS  — Public memorial services for Janice Kucera, 67, Clarkson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, located 12.5 miles north of Columbus. The Rev. Brad Birtell will officiate. Private burial took place earlier at Fairview Cemetery in Creston.

John Hesse

HARTINGTON — Services for John Hesse, 73, Madison, Wis., formerly of Fordyce, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. He died Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Madison, Wis.

Bradley Janssen

COLERIDGE — Private graveside services for Bradley L. Janssen, 61, Omaha, formerly of Coleridge, will be at Lawn Ridge Cemetery in Coleridge. The Rev. Russ Lambert will officiate.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

