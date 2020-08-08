Carol Thies

NORFOLK — Services for Carol A. Thies, 81, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. David Goehmann will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral chapel in Norfolk.
She died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Premier Estates of Pierce.
1938-2020
She was born on Dec. 23, 1938, at Winside, the daughter of John and Elsie (Syzow) Asmus. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Winside. She graduated from Winside High School in 1956.
She married Lyle E. Thies on Sept. 1, 1957, in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Winside. After they were married, the couple lived in Norfolk. Carol worked at Sherwood Medical for 30 years until she retired. Carol enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, gardening, flowers, going to rummage sales and to the casinos.
She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk.
Survivors include son Terry (Mari) Thies of Pierce, daughter Deb Schulz of Norfolk; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and brother Leo Asmus of Missouri.
She was preceded in death by her husband Lyle on Jan. 2, 2020, her parents John and Elsie; one son Daniel Thies, sisters Lorraine, Arlene, Marilyn, Lorna, brothers Marvin, Kenneth and Leon.
Condolences may be expressed to the family on-line at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.