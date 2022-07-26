 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Carol Sydow

Carol Sydow

A celebration of life for Carol (Craig) Sydow, 82, Broomfield, Colo., formerly of Norfolk, will be at a later date.

Carol Sydow died Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

1937-2022

Carol Jean Craig was born Oct. 27, 1939, in Gregory, S.D., to Marvin and Cora Mae (Hight) Craig. She graduated from Norfolk Senior High in 1957.

On Sept. 28, 1958, Carol was united in marriage to Richard “Dick” Sydow at First Congregational Church of Christ in Norfolk.

Survivors include spouse Richard of Broomfield; son Douglas of Broomfield; and four grandchildren, Sean (Kimmey) Sydow of Westminster, Colo., Shane (Amanda) Sydow of Daytona, Fla., Stephan Garwood of Grandby, Colo., and Nikki Sydow and Eric of Broomfield.

She was preceded in death by her son, Dean, in 2019, and parent Marvin and Cora Craig.

Tags

In other news

Dolly Schilousky

Dolly Schilousky

EWING — Services for Dolly “Dot” Schilousky, 84, formerly of Ewing, will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 28, at the Church of Christ in Ewing. The Rev Wes Thompson will officiate. Burial will be in Ewing City Cemetery.

Irene Martin

Irene Martin

NELIGH — Memorial services for Irene E. Martin, 94, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 29, at Grace Lutheran Church in Neligh. The Rev. Norlyn Bartens will officiate. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.

Gloria Rudloff

Gloria Rudloff

NORFOLK — Services for Gloria Rudloff, 71, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Gloria Rudloff died Sunday, July 24, 2022, at her residence.

Mary Wacker

Mary Wacker

WAYNE — Services for Mary Wacker, 91, formerly of Battle Creek, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Mary Wacker died Friday, July 22, 2022, at Hillcrest Country Estates in Papillion.

Gloria Rudloff

Gloria Rudloff

VERDIGRE — Services for Gloria Rudloff, 71, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 29, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. John Petersen will officiate with burial in St. Wenceslaus Catholic Cemetery in Verdigre.

LaNell Schneider

LaNell Schneider

STUART — Services for LaNell Schneider, 66, formerly of Stuart, will be at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 3, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stuart. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate.

Ronald Colsden

Ronald Colsden

STANTON — Services for Ronald L. Colsden, 89, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals–Stanton. Ronald Colsden died Saturday, July 23, 2022, at The Heritage at Fountain Point in Norfolk.

Joan Hoffman

Joan Hoffman

CLEARWATER — Services for Joan J. Hoffman, 98, Clearwater, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Clearwater. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Franklin Rempp

Franklin Rempp

SPENCER — Services for Franklin Rempp, 89, Spencer, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Franklin Rempp died Monday, July 25, 2022, at Avera Sister James in Yankton.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara