A celebration of life for Carol (Craig) Sydow, 82, Broomfield, Colo., formerly of Norfolk, will be at a later date.
Carol Sydow died Wednesday, July 20, 2022.
1937-2022
Carol Jean Craig was born Oct. 27, 1939, in Gregory, S.D., to Marvin and Cora Mae (Hight) Craig. She graduated from Norfolk Senior High in 1957.
On Sept. 28, 1958, Carol was united in marriage to Richard “Dick” Sydow at First Congregational Church of Christ in Norfolk.
Survivors include spouse Richard of Broomfield; son Douglas of Broomfield; and four grandchildren, Sean (Kimmey) Sydow of Westminster, Colo., Shane (Amanda) Sydow of Daytona, Fla., Stephan Garwood of Grandby, Colo., and Nikki Sydow and Eric of Broomfield.
She was preceded in death by her son, Dean, in 2019, and parent Marvin and Cora Craig.