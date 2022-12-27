NIOBRARA — Services for Carol Straatmeyer, 87, Niobrara, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. Carol Straatmeyer died Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.
AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Corby S. O’Hare, 74, Ainsworth, will be at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at the Ainsworth United Methodist Church. Private inurnment will be at a later date in the Ainsworth Cemetery.
BUTTE — Services for Anna Marie Moser, 88, Casper, Wyo., formerly of Butte, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Butte. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Spencer.
AINSWORTH — Service for David Ajin, 11, Ainsworth, will be at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, in the Evangelical Free Church at Ainsworth. Additional services and burial will occur in Honduras at a later date.
MADISON — Services for David A. Arbuthnot, 72, Madison, are pending with Resseguie Funeral Home.
NORFOLK — Private burial for Arthur R. “Art” Jacobs, 92, Norfolk, will be in the New Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk. Per his wishes, no public services will be held.
O’NEILL — Services for Don Chohon, 89, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery with military rites by the O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93.
CREIGHTON — Memorial services for Janice Wiedmeier, 82, Creighton, will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. The Rev. Bev Hieb will officiate.
Graveside services for Donald H. Graves, 91, Commerce, Texas, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at the Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery.
MADISON — Memorial services for Robert V. “Bob” Schulz, 75, Madison, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. Inurnment will be in Crown Hill Cemetery with military honors by the Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 35 and VFW …