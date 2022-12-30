NIOBRARA — Services for Carol Straatmeyer, 87, Niobrara, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, at St. William’s Catholic Church in Niobrara. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in Pischelville Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. prior to the service at the church.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara is in charge of arrangements.
1935-2022
On Dec. 26, 2022, a beautiful soul was called to Heaven to be with the Lord. Caroline “Carol” C. Straatmeyer passed away peacefully at the Alpine Village in Verdigre with Ben at her bedside.
Carol was born to John and Lydia (Janna) Burkhardt on Aug. 11, 1935, at the family homestead near Walnut. She attended elementary at the country school nearby and then attended high school at St. Ludger Academy in Creighton and Holy Trinity in Hartington, where she graduated in 1952. Carol then received her teaching certificate at Wayne State College and taught at a country school near Verdigre for four years.
In 1956, she married Joseph “Joe” Pischel and moved to his family farm at Pischelville. Here she began her journey as a farmwife and mother. Their daughter, Colleen was born in 1957; son Mark 1958; and son Todd 1960. Carol was a wonderful mother. One of the greatest gifts she instilled in her children was a strong Christian faith.
Carol was an excellent gardener and homemaker. Recipes for her pastries and holiday goodies will be passed on for generations to come. She could also operate a farm tractor and do fieldwork with the best of them. Carol sang in the choir at St. Williams, played first base for the Verdel women’s softball team, was a sharp card player and holds the family record for hauling in the largest catfish at “almost” 40 pounds.
At age 50, Carol and Joe purchased an old schoolhouse near Lazy River Acres and converted it in to “Bluemoon’s Bait Shop.” Bluemoon was one of Joe’s pet names for Carol. They operated this business for 14 years. Joe passed away in 2000, and Carol remained on the farm.
On Dec. 31, 2002, Carol was set up on a blind date with Ben Straatmeyer to attend a New Year’s Eve dance in Bonesteel, S.D. The two married on Nov. 1, 2003. Ben and Carol enjoyed many wonderful years of traveling near and far to attend local dances and polka fests. They resided in Ben’s established home in Niobrara until Carol’s health began to decline in 2017, at which time she was moved to the care facility in Verdigre.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Joseph; brother Jack; baby sister Wilma; and son Mark.
She is survived by her spouse, Ben Straatmeyer of Niobrara; daughter Colleen (Carter) Kerk of Rapid City, S.D.; son Todd Pischel of Lincoln; sister Lois (Ray) Oberle of Norfolk; daughter-in law Kim (Greg) Johnson of Verdigre; sister-in-law Patricia (Jim) Fritsche of St. Paul, Minn.; stepdaughters Sheryl (Pat) Bartosz of Middleton, Idaho, Sharlene Ford of Quinlan, Texas, Sharla (Dennis) Hanzlik of Niobrara; stepson Ken (Charisima) Straatmeyer of Rapid City; cherished grandchildren, Dustin, Jacey, Josephine, Steven and Janna; stepgrandchildren Jennifer, Ron, Brandon, Alisa, Erik, Haley, Adeline, Elaura, Harm, Charissa, Cathryn, Clayton, Carrie and Chloe; six great-grandchildren, Lily, Mark, Judah, Wrenna, Kendall and Kelsey: 10 great-step-grandchildren, Braison, Lillian, Alexis, Aiden, Alexa, Skylar, Leif, Arthur, Austin and Jason. Numerous nieces and nephews were also so very much enjoyed.
The family would like to extend our gratitude to the staff at Alpine Village for the many years of loving service and care that you provided to our beloved Caroline. Words can’t express how much you all are loved and appreciated.