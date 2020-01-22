Carol Sanderson

NORFOLK — Private services for Carol J. (Wolff) Sanderson, 79, Norfolk, will be at a later date under the direction of Home for Funerals in Norfolk.
She died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
1940-2020
Carol Jean was born April 16, 1940, to Haven and Marjorie (Sevening) Wolff in Norfolk.
She is survived by her children, Rick Kohl of Norfolk, Todd Kohl of Omaha and Julie (Wes) Giebelman of Evansdale, Iowa; 10 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents and spouse Richard Sanderson.
