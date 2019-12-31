Carol Rossow

TILDEN — A celebration of life for Carol L. Rossow, 77, Tilden, will be at a later date.
She died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at her home in Tilden.
Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden is in charge of arrangements.
1942-2019
Carol Lee Rossow, daughter of Arthur Huwaldt and Lula Weyhrich, was born Dec. 12, 1942, at the Neligh Hospital. She attended Neligh High School in Neligh.
Carol married John Rossow on Oct. 13, 1972, at Concordia Lutheran Church in Clearwater. They had five children between them: Kim, Kelly, Ron, Tim and Juliann.
For over 50 years, Carol kept books and did taxes under her company RJC Bookkeeping. With John, she also owned the Branding Iron Steakhouse in Tilden and Rossow Motor Xpress.
She was a member and for many years the bookkeeper for United Methodist Church in Tilden. Carol was also a member of the Tilden bowling league, dart league and an avid golfer.
Survivors include her children, Kelly Brown of York, Ron Miller of Windsor, Colo., Tim Rossow of Newman Grove and Juliann Winkleblack of Tilden. She also is survived by eight grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and a sister, Elaine Jones.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kim; spouse John; her parents, Arthur and Lula; as well as sisters, Clarine and Lavon; and a brother, Vernon.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial to the family to be directed to a charity selected at a later time.