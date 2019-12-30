Carol Rossow

TILDEN — Services for Carol L. Rossow, 77, Tilden, are pending with Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. She died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at her home in Tilden.
In other news
SPRINGVIEW — Services for Kenneth C. Millard, 61, Springview, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at the New Hope Community Church in Springview. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery at Springview.
CLARKSON — Services for Michael Hart, 59, Clarkson, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died at his residence on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Clarkson.
LAUREL — Marlen Albert Kraemer, Laurel, died on Dec. 28, 2019, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk with his hospital gown damp with tears from his spouse of 68 years.
BLOOMFIELD — Graveside services for Dalores Mumm, 96, Bloomfield, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at Bloomfield City Cemetery. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate.
NIOBRARA — A celebration of life for David Davidson, 71, Center, will be 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, in the back room of Sportsman’s Cove, 25412 Park Ave., in Niobrara.
NORFOLK — Services for Mildred E. “Mid” Stewart, 102, Norfolk, will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Edward Felgate will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
LYNCH — Memorial services for Charlene Davidson, 68, Lynch, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at the Methodist Church in Lynch. The Rev. Ray Weinerman will officiate with burial in Highland Cemetery in Lynch.
TILDEN — Services for Carol L. Rossow, 77, Tilden, are pending with Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. She died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at her home in Tilden.
LAUREL – Services for Donna J. Buss, 92, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Laurel. The Rev. Jeffery Warner will officiate with burial in the Stanton Cemetery in Stanton.
Obituary policy
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.
-
Dec 30
-
Dec 30
-
Dec 30
-
Dec 30
-
Dec 31
-
Dec 31
-
Jan 3
-
Jan 3
-
Jan 3
-
Jan 3
-
Jan 3
-
Jan 4
-
Jan 4